Perry's draft grade: Patriots add athletic edge defender in Bradyn Swinson

By Nick Goss

The New England Patriots have been all defense on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

They selected LSU edge defender Bradyn Swinson in the fifth round with the No. 146 overall pick. Swinson was an effective pass rusher for LSU with 8.5 sacks last season.

Did the Patriots make the right pick in this spot in the fifth round?

Our Patriots insider Phil Perry gives this pick an A- grade. Here's his analysis:

"Mike Vrabel got himself a promising athlete at a premium position who had success in the SEC. In the fifth round. That's a flier worth taking.

"Bradyn Swinson was among the best available pass-rushers going into Day 3, having amassed 8.5 sacks on his way to Second-Team All-SEC honors last season. He's considered a sudden athlete with a motor that runs hot. He may be a sub-package rusher to start, but the Patriots could use more pass-rushing options on their roster.

"And the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder should only get better under a head coach who excelled at the same position during his playing days."

The Patriots have made a strong effort to improve their offensive and defensive lines this offseason.

New England also took LSU tackle Will Campbell at No. 4 in the first round, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at No. 38 in the second round, Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams at No. 69 in the third round, Georgia center Jared Wilson at No. 95 in the third round, California safety Craig Woodson at No. 106 in the fourth round and Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer at No. 137 in the fourth round.

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsPhil Perry2025 NFL Draft
