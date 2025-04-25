2025 NFL Draft grades roundup: Experts analyze Will Campbell to Patriots

Most mock drafts had the New England Patriots taking LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell with the No. 4 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and that's exactly what happened Thursday night in Green Bay.

The Patriots did not make a trade and took Campbell to be their left tackle of the present and future.

Campbell was ranked No. 1 among offensive tackles on most pre-draft big boards. He's smart, tough, athletic and played fantastic against top-tier competition in the SEC over the last three seasons.

Left tackle was arguably the Patriots' No. 1 roster need entering the draft, and they've addressed it in the first round, which gives them plenty of options on Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft.

Did the Patriots make the right choice with Campbell? Should they have targeted an edge rusher, wide receiver or another position at No. 4 overall?

Here's a roundup of expert grades for the Patriots taking Campbell in the first round.

"Drake Maye needed protection, and the Patriots got their young quarterback the best left-tackle option in the class. For months, Will Campbell has blown away team decision-makers with his competitiveness and intelligence.

"While his arms are short relative to other top-of-the-draft tackle prospects in previous years, he's an elite athlete with the quickness and strength to mirror pass-rushers, which he showed as a three-year starter and All-American at LSU.

"He's considered a cornerstone leader for a team in need of all the leadership it can get. The grade here might be a tick higher if the Patriots had been able to trade back to add additional draft capital while still getting their preferred choice. But it's still the most sensible pick for a team with a desperate need at left tackle."

"Campbell is the best offensive lineman in this draft and that might have been close to a consensus league-wide. There are concerns about Campbell’s lack of elite length outside at left tackle but I believe those are overblown. The former LSU star’s hands and feet are as efficient as you’ll see from a three-year college player and Campbell’s work ethic and football character are off the charts. A very safe pick for that fills a need for a team trying to rebuild around its young QB. Great news for Drake Maye."

"Simple is as simple does. The Patriots needed a left tackle and they got arguably the best guy in this class. The Patriots offense has their quarterback in Drake Maye, but they still needed offensive tackle help which they can get here in a hurry with Campbell. Even if Campbell isn’t a tackle, they can still get their best five linemen on the field."

"Many wondered if New England may deliver a surprise even though it has felt as though they were locked into Campbell for weeks, if not months. The franchise's commitment to supplementing the protection for last year's No. 3 overall selection, quarterback Drake Maye, continues as Campbell is the left tackle of the future."

"The Patriots made the shrewd decision. They ignored concerns about Campbell’s “shorter” arms and elected to let the tape tell the story. In this case, with Campbell, we’re talking about the most polished, technically sound offensive lineman in the 2025 class. Campbell can handle dynamic edge rushers one-on-one. He’s an absolute road grater in the running game. And, perhaps most importantly, he’s a culture changer. Campbell will likely walk into the Patriots’ building on Day 1 and establish himself as a preeminent leader by example."

"Campbell has everything NFL teams are looking for at the tackle position except ideal arm length. But, some have made far too much of his 33-inch arms, especially given how agile the 6-foot-6, 319-pounder moves. For a club desperate to protect the investment made a year ago in their rookie quarterback Drake Maye, this pick makes all of the sense in the world and is the perfect way for new head coach Mike Vrabel to put his stamp on the team. It isn't flashy, but neither is Vrabel. This pick is about New England returning to the blue-collar physicality that epitomized the 'Patriot Way.'"

"The Patriots had to add either an offensive playmaker or blocker, but had the fourth pick in a three-player draft. Will Campbell is a solid double at tackle or triple at guard. That's not worth an overly premium value in most drafts, but it's more acceptable this year. Drake Maye will be happy and protected."