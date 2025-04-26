Perry's draft grade: Patriots take versatile safety Craig Woodson in Round 4

The New England Patriots used their first four picks of the 2025 NFL Draft on offense, so they went defense with their first selection on Day 3.

The Patriots took California safety Craig Woodson at No. 106 overall in the fourth round.

Woodson was six-year college player at Cal and tallied 70 total tackles, nine pass breakups and two interceptions in 13 games for the Golden Bears last season. Among 123 safeties with at least 90 coverage snaps in the slot in 2024, Woodson ranked No. 7 in QB rating allowed (49.6), per Pro Football Focus.

Did the Patriots make the right pick in the fourth round?

Our Patriots insider Phil Perry gives the pick a C grade.

Here's his analysis:

"Plenty of reasons to like Cal safety Craig Woodson. He's versatile, having played deep, in the box and in the slot as a captain for the Bears. The Patriots are also expecting that he'll be a key contributor on special teams.

"After six years in college, Woodson's transition to life as a pro should be smooth. But this grade would've been higher later in the draft. There were some talented in-the-trenches pieces still available to Mike Vrabel who represented good value at pick No. 106."

The Patriots currently have five more picks on Day 3.

New England also took LSU tackle Will Campbell at No. 4 in the first round, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at No. 38 in the second round, Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams at No. 69 in the third round, and Georgia center Jared Wilson at No. 95 in the third round.