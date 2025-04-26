Perry's draft grade: Patriots bolster defensive trenches with Joshua Farmer

The New England Patriots continue to add depth to their defense on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

After selecting California safety Craig Woodson with the No. 106 overall pick in the fourth round, the Patriots traded back into Round 4 to select Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer at No. 137 overall.

The Patriots gave up the No. 144 pick (fifth round) and No. 238 pick (seventh round) to acquire No. 137 from the Seattle Seahawks.

Farmer is listed at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds. He tallied 32 total tackles and four sacks for the Seminoles last season.

Did the Patriots make the right pick near the end of the fourth round? Our Patriots insider Phil Perry gives this pick a B+ grade.

Here's his analysis:

"For a team that wanted to bulk up in the trenches this offseason, drafting Florida State's Joshua Farmer in the fourth round will go a long way in helping them achieve that goal on the defensive side.

"He's a bull in a China shop at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds and 35-inch arms. Violent. Relentless. A captain. There is no question Farmer is Mike Vrabel's type. Makes sense the Patriots traded up seven spots to make sure they got him."

New England also took LSU tackle Will Campbell at No. 4 in the first round, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at No. 38 in the second round, Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams at No. 69 in the third round, and Georgia center Jared Wilson at No. 95 in the third round.