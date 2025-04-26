Perry's draft grade: Patriots take Memphis DB Kobee Minor as ‘Mr. Irrelevant'

For the first time since 2005, the New England Patriots made the last pick in the NFL Draft.

With the 257th overall selection, the Patriots took Memphis defensive back Kobee Minor.

Minor played for Texas Tech, Indiana and finally Memphis. He has pretty good speed in the secondary, evidenced by his 4.56-second time in the 40-yard dash.

Did the Patriots make the right choice in the seventh round?

Our Patriots insider Phil Perry gives this pick a D grade. Here's his analysis:

"Oftentimes late in drafts, teams will bet on athletic traits and see if they can develop those players into real contributors. Perhaps that's how the Patriots saw Memphis corner Kobee Minor based on his on-field work.

"But his testing won't be labeled elite by any front office, running a 4.56-second 40 and a 7.23-second three-cone drill at 5-foot-11, 188 pounds. His Relative Athletic Score, out of 10.0, was 2.93. He had 28 tackles last season."

Minor was the 11th pick by the Patriots in this draft, and the second defensive back they took.

New England also drafted LSU tackle Will Campbell at No. 4 in the first round, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at No. 38 in the second round, Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams at No. 69 in the third round, Georgia center Jared Wilson at No. 95 in the third round, California safety Craig Woodson at No. 106 in the fourth round, Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer at No. 137 in the fourth round, and LSU edge defender Bradyn Swinson at No. 146 in the fifth round, Miami kicker Andres Borregales at No. 182 in the sixth round, Missouri tackle Marcus Bryant at No. 220 in the seventh round, and Vanderbilt long snapper Julian Ashby at No. 251 in the seventh round.