Perry's draft grade: Patriots reach for long snapper in seventh round

The New England Patriots have taken their second special teams player in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After drafting Miami kicker Andres Borregales at No. 182 in the sixth round, the Patriots selected Vanderbilt long snapper Julian Ashby at No. 251 in the seventh round.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that "there was going to be a bidding war for his services as an undrafted free agent. New England picks him instead."

Ashby is the first long snapper drafted since 2021.

Did the Patriots make the right choice in the seventh round?

Our Patriots insider Phil Perry gives this pick a D grade. Here's his analysis:

"This is nothing against Julian Ashby, who was the only long-snapper taken, probably figures to be the top player at his position in this draft, and should contribute Year 1. (Which, for a seventh-round pick at other positions, is usually far from a guarantee.)

"But long-snappers, generally speaking, aren't drafted. And the league figures out a way to stock the position with capable options. Additionally, Joe Cardona was just fine in that role last year and is under contract (though he has no guaranteed money remaining on his deal).

"Taking a snapper here means passing on a flier at another higher-upside position, which is why this grade sits where it does."

New England also took LSU tackle Will Campbell at No. 4 in the first round, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at No. 38 in the second round, Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams at No. 69 in the third round, Georgia center Jared Wilson at No. 95 in the third round, California safety Craig Woodson at No. 106 in the fourth round, Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer at No. 137 in the fourth round, and LSU edge defender Bradyn Swinson at No. 146 in the fifth round, and Missouri tackle Marcus Bryant at No. 220 in the seventh round.