Perry's draft grade: Patriots add OT depth with Marcus Bryant pick

The New England Patriots continue to add depth to their offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Patriots used their first seventh-round pick at No. 220 overall to select Missouri offensive tackle Marcus Bryant.

He played four years at SMU, then one season at Missouri in 2024. He started 42 games in his collegiate career.

Bryant played left tackle for the Tigers. Armand Membou, who went No. 7 overall to the New York Jets in the first round, played right tackle for Missouri.

Did the Patriots make the right choice with this seventh-round pick?

Our Patriots insider Phil Perry gives this pick a B grade. Here's his analysis:

"Betting on traits at a premium position is never a bad idea in the seventh round. That's exactly what the Patriots did in taking Missouri tackle Marcus Bryant.

"The Southern Methodist transfer started at left tackle -- opposite top-10 pick Armand Membou at right tackle -- for the Tigers and swallowed up smaller rushers with his 6-foot-7, 320-pound frame. Bryant clocked an eye-opening 4.97-second 40 time pre-draft, and he possesses 35-inch arms."

The Patriots have taken three offensive lineman in this draft. In addition to Bryant, they also selected LSU tackle Will Campbell at No. 4 in the first round and Georgia center Jared Wilson at No. 95 overall in the third round.

New England's other picks include Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at No. 38 in the second round, Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams at No. 69 in the third round, California safety Craig Woodson at No. 106 in the fourth round, Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer at No. 137 in the fourth round, LSU edge defender Bradyn Swinson at No. 146 in the fifth round, and Miami kicker Andres Borregales at No. 182 in the sixth round.