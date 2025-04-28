Patriots' 2025 draft class draws strong grades from experts

Mike Vrabel's first NFL Draft as head coach of the New England Patriots is in the books.

The first two days of the draft were devoted to giving quarterback Drake Maye some help on offense.

The Patriots used their first-round pick to take LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell at No. 4 overall. He could be the team's starting left tackle for a decade. The Patriots selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round at No. 38 overall. He brings big-play ability and elite pass protection skills for a running back.

New England finally added a wide receiver in the third round with the addition of Washington State star Kyle Williams at pick No. 69. Williams is a downfield threat with speed and tallied career highs with 70 receptions, 1,198 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns for the Cougars during the 2024 season.

The Patriots' second third-round pick saw them take Georgia center Jared Wilson at No. 95 overall. Wilson was the No. 1 rated center in the 2025 class.

The Patriots addressed their defense throughout Day 3 of the draft.

They selected California safety Craig Woodson at No. 106 in the fourth round, Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer at No. 137 in the fourth round, LSU edge defender Bradyn Swinson at No. 146 in the fifth round, Miami kicker Andres Borregales at No. 182 in the sixth round, Missouri offensive tackle Marcus Bryant at No. 220 in the seventh round, Vanderbilt long snapper Julian Ashby at No. 251 in the seventh round, and Memphis defensive back Kobee Minor at No. 257 in the seventh round.

Overall, the Patriots addressed most of their glaring roster needs and picked up several players who could make a real impact as rookies next season.

"I think we'll be much more competitive this year," Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters Saturday. "I don't like to put expectations on it, but I think we did a lot of things this offseason that were advantageous to us moving forward and we continue to improve the depth of the team and ignite competition here today."

What do the experts think of the Patriots' 11-player draft class? Here's a roundup of their grades:

Pro Football Focus: A