Perry's draft grade: Patriots get great value in Georgia center Jared Wilson

Protecting franchise quarterback Drake Maye must be a priority for the New England Patriots, so it's not surprising that they decided to bolster their offensive line with two of their first four picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After selecting LSU left tackle Will Campbell with the No. 4 pick in the first round Thursday, the Patriots took Georgia center Jared Wilson with the No. 95 pick in the third round Friday.

Wilson was the highest-rated center on most pre-draft rankings. He played very well against tough competition at Georgia. He could potentially play guard in the NFL, but center is where he's best suited.

Did the Patriots make the right pick near the end of the third round?

Our Patriots insider Phil Perry gives this pick an A grade.

Here's his analysis:

"More protection for Drake Maye? With a high-level athlete? Late in the third round? Nothing wrong with that. Jared Wilson was a one-year starter at center for Georgia, and he may need some technical refinement, but his movement skills are high-end (9.84 Relative Athletic Score).

"The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder has the ability to play guard in a pinch, but he's the long-term answer at center whenever he's ready to take over for newcomer Garrett Bradbury."

The Patriots signed former Vikings center Garrett Bradbury to a two-year contract in free agency last month.

Bradbury is likely going to start at center in Week 1 of the 2025 season, but Wilson gives New England good depth at the position.