Perry's draft grade: Patriots fill huge need with Will Campbell

After months of debate, rumors and speculation, the New England Patriots kept the No. 4 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and used it to select LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell.

Did head coach Mike Vrabel, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and the rest of the Patriots' staff make the right pick Thursday night?

Our Patriots insider Phil Perry gives this pick an A- grade.

Here's his analysis:

"Drake Maye needed protection, and the Patriots got their young quarterback the best left-tackle option in the class. For months, Will Campbell has blown away team decision-makers with his competitiveness and intelligence.

"While his arms are short relative to other top-of-the-draft tackle prospects in previous years, he's an elite athlete with the quickness and strength to mirror pass-rushers, which he showed as a three-year starter and All-American at LSU.

"He's considered a cornerstone leader for a team in need of all the leadership it can get. The grade here might be a tick higher if the Patriots had been able to trade back to add additional draft capital while still getting their preferred choice. But it's still the most sensible pick for a team with a desperate need at left tackle."

Vrabel told reporters at a press conference Thursday that Campbell is a "foundational piece" and it was an "easy" pick.

With the need for an offensive tackle addressed early in Round 1, the Patriots could go in several directions during Day 2 of the draft Friday. They currently own the No. 38 (second round), No. 69 (third round) and No. 77 (third round) picks.

New England's remaining draft needs include wide receiver, running back, edge rusher, linebacker, safety and cornerback.