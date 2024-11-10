The New England Patriots earned an impressive 19-3 road win over the Chicago Bears in Sunday's Week 10 game at Soldier Field. While the victory is great for team morale and establishing a winning culture, this result does have the potential to hurt the team's ability to earn a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

A lot will change between now and the end of the regular season, but right now, the Patriots have dropped six spots in the first round order after beating the Bears.

The Patriots entered Week 10 with a 2-7 record and the owners of the No. 1 pick. Now at 3-7, the Patriots currently sit in the No. 7 pick spot. The Pats are one of three teams tied at 3-7, and they hold the tiebreaker between them due to a weaker strength of schedule.

There were seven 2-7 teams going into Week 10, and three of them have won, including the Patriots, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

Here's a look at the Patriots' next three opponents ahead of their Week 14 bye.

Week 11 : vs. Los Angeles Rams

: vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 12 : at Miami Dolphins

: at Miami Dolphins Week 13: vs. Indianapolis Colts

This upcoming three-game stretch presents the Patriots with their last good opportunity to string some wins together. The post-bye week schedule includes tough matchups versus the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills (twice).

Here's the updated order for the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft. We'll update this order as more Week 10 games conclude.