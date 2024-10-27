2025 NFL Draft order: How Patriots' win over Jets impacts first round

The New England Patriots ended their six-game losing streak with a 25-22 comeback win over the New York Jets in Sunday afternoon's Week 8 game at Gillette Stadium.

And the result only knocked the Patriots down two spots in the updated 2025 NFL Draft order... for now.

The Patriots entered Week 8 with a 1-6 record at the bottom of the league standings, which meant they had the No. 1 pick. But after beating the Jets to improve to 2-6, they are now in the No. 3 pick slot. The Patriots are one of four teams currently tied at 2-6, but they own the tiebreaker over all of them due to having the worst strength of schedule.

Next week's game between the Patriots and Tennessee Titans will have a huge impact on the draft order.

The Titans are one of two teams ahead of the Patriots in the draft order with a 1-6 record after losing 52-14 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Titans have lost three games in a row. The loser of next week's matchup will improve its odds of landing the No. 1 pick quite a bit.

Other winnable games on the Patriots' schedule include a Week 13 home matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts, which will be followed by the bye week. The Patriots will travel west to play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 after their bye.

Here's the updated order for the top 10 picks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This story will be updated when more Week 8 games conclude.

1. Carolina Panthers, 1-6

2. Tennessee Titans, 1-6

3. New England Patriots, 2-6 (.444 strength of schedule)

4. New York Jets, 2-6 (.472)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-6 (.500)

6. Cleveland Browns, 2-6 (.512)

7. Miami Dolphins, 2-5

8. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-5

9. New Orleans Saints, 2-5

10. New York Giants, 2-5