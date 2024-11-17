2025 NFL Draft order: How loss to Rams impacts Patriots' position

The New England Patriots entered Sunday's Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and that's where they remain after losing 28-22 at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots had a chance to beat the Rams late in the fourth quarter. New England's offense got the ball back on its own 10-yard line with 2:14 left on the clock and one timeout. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye helped the Patriots pick up a first down, but his team's fate was sealed when he threw an interception deep down the middle of the field. It was his second turnover of the game.

The loss dropped the Patriots' record to 3-8 at the bottom of the AFC East standings. They haven't won back-to-back games since Weeks 8 and 9 of the 2022 season.

The Patriots have two more games before their Week 14 bye. They will travel to play the Dolphins in Miami in Week 12 and then return home for a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13.

New England's post-bye week schedule is quite difficult. It includes two games against the division-leading Buffalo Bills in Weeks 16 and 18, a Week 15 matchup versus the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals and a Week 17 showdown with the resurgent Los Angeles Chargers.

Overall, the Patriots have the third-toughest remaining schedule, per Tankathon. Their upcoming opponents have a combined .617 win percentage.

The Patriots aren't in a top-five pick spot right now, but when you consider all the quality opponents still left on their schedule, it wouldn't be surprising if they move up a few places in the draft order before the regular season ends.

Here's the updated order for the first 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. We'll update the chart below as more Week 11 games conclude.