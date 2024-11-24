2025 NFL Draft order: How Patriots' pick position improved in Week 12

The New England Patriots gave a lackluster performance in a 34-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but the Week 12 result did improve their position in the first round order for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Patriots entered the week with the No. 6 pick, and they now sit at No. 4 overall.

A couple results around the league helped the Patriots in regards to the draft order. The Cleveland Browns earning a surprise win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night was huge for the Patriots. That win allowed New England to move ahead of Cleveland in the draft order.

The Tennessee Titans earned an upset victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday, which moved them from the No. 2 pick to the No. 6 pick. The Patriots jumped ahead of the Titans, too.

The Dallas Cowboys, like the Patriots, were among the three-win teams going into Week 12, and they won a wild game against the Washington Commanders to improve to 4-7.

The chances of the Patriots maintaining or improving their draft position over the next few weeks are pretty good when you consider the fact that their remaining schedule ranks as the second-toughest in the league, per Tankathon. New England's last five opponents have a combined .667 win percentage. Only the Chicago Bears have a tougher remaining schedule.

Here's a look at the Patriots' schedule the rest of the season:

Week 13 : vs. Indianapolis Colts

: vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 14 : Bye

: Bye Week 15 : at Arizona Cardinals

: at Arizona Cardinals Week 16 : at Buffalo Bills

: at Buffalo Bills Week 17 : vs. Los Angeles Chargers

: vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 18: vs. Buffalo Bills

It's possible the Buffalo Bills won't have anything to play for in Week 18. They'll probably have the AFC East title wrapped up by that time. However, the No. 1 seed and first-round bye in the AFC playoffs could potentially be at stake. The Bills trail the Chiefs by only one game for the No. 1 seed, and they own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Kansas City.

Here's the updated first-round order for the top 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. The chart below will be updated as more Week 12 games conclude.