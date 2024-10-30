Patriots-Titans Week 9 game will have big impact on No. 1 pick race

In some ways, the loser of Sunday's Week 9 matchup between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans could be the real winner long term.

That's because the losing team will strengthen its chances of earning the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Titans enter Week 9 with a 1-6 record. If the season ended right now, they'd have the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft. The Patriots are right behind them in the No. 3 pick slot. New England is one of six teams with a 2-6 record, but they currently own the draft tiebreaker over all of them due to having a weaker strength of schedule.

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Midseason awards and where do the Pats add next in rebuild with Steve Palazzolo | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) gives the Patriots a 21.2 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick, which is the second-highest of any team, but a ways below the Carolina Panthers at 45 percent. The Titans have the third-best odds at the No. 1 pick at 10.7 percent, per FPI.

Here's an in-depth breakdown of ESPN FPI's draft pick odds for the Patriots and Titans ahead of their clash this weekend.

FPI chance to earn No. 1 pick : 21.2 percent for Patriots, 10.7 percent for Titans

: 21.2 percent for Patriots, 10.7 percent for Titans FPI chance to earn top-five pick : 77.3 percent for Patriots, 59.6 percent for Titans

: 77.3 percent for Patriots, 59.6 percent for Titans FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 96.3 percent for Patriots, 89.3 percent for Titans

The Patriots have the 15th-easiest remaining schedule, with their opponents having a combined .507 win percentage. Their toughest games left are a pair of matchups versus the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. Five of New England's final nine games are against teams that currently have a .500 record or worse.

The Panthers are a clear favorite to land the No. 1 pick, but the No. 2 selection is very much up for grabs. That's why a loss for the Patriots on Sunday would not be a disastrous outcome for the franchise.

This team needs all the elite-level talent it can get, and the most effective way to find those players is often through the draft. The difference between having the No. 2 pick and the No. 4, 5 or 6 overall selection is a large one.