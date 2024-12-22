New England Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
New England Patriots

2025 NFL Draft order: Where Pats stand in first round amid Week 16 games

The Patriots (3-11) enter their Week 16 matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills with the No. 5 pick.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots still have a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with three games left in the regular season.

They enter their Week 16 showdown against the Buffalo Bills with a 3-11 record, giving them the No. 5 pick in the draft. The Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans losing their Week 16 matchups bumped New England down from the No. 3 pick.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Patriots have the worst strength of schedule of the trio, so they would move back up to No. 3 with a loss to the Bills. If they pull off the upset in Buffalo, they would either stay at No. 5 (with a Jacksonville win) or move to No. 6 (with a Jacksonville loss).

The New York Giants currently have the No. 1 overall pick after falling to the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Their 10th consecutive defeat brings them to 2-13 on the season.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Here's the updated order for the top 10 picks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This chart will be updated as more Week 16 games conclude.

Here's a look at the remaining 2025 Patriots schedule:

  • Week 16: at Buffalo Bills
  • Week 17: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
  • Week 18: vs. Buffalo Bills

This post will be updated throughout Week 16.

MORE PATRIOTS

New England Patriots 2 hours ago

Live updates: Patriots lead Bills 14-7 after stunning offensive start

Phil Perry 2 hours ago

Should Patriots make coaching changes? NFL coaches, execs weigh in

Patriots Pregame Live 4 hours ago

Breer: Potential offensive coordinator candidates if Patriots make change

This article tagged under:

New England Patriots
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us