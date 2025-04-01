Which position should Pats should target at No. 4? Curran, Perry debate

Unlike last spring, when the New England Patriots desperately needed a quarterback, there are conflicting views on how the organization should use its top-five draft pick.

New England owns the fourth overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Left tackle remains a glaring position of need, and LSU's Will Campbell should be there for the taking when the Patriots are on the clock, but flashier options such as wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, running back Ashton Jeanty, and edge rusher Abdul Carter could be difficult to pass on.

So, should the rebuilding Patriots prioritize protecting young quarterback Drake Maye, or should they target another playmaker at No. 4? Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discussed the question on the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

"You have two prospects who are really, when you think about it, at opposite ends of the spectrum," Curran said of Campbell and Hunter. "You have a guy (Campbell) who you watched play 2,600 snaps in the best league in college football, played at an extremely high level against players who are already in the NFL and making hay. You know what he can do at left tackle. Regardless, he's not gonna walk in and be an absolute abject disaster at left tackle. He could be Matt Light. ...

"The fourth overall pick this year is nothing near as important as it was last year when you had the three quarterbacks, six quarterbacks go in the top 12, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas. ... This draft isn't that good. So if at number four you get a workmanlike, meat-and-potatoes tackle, that's good news."

Perry agrees that drafting a capable tackle in Campbell would be wise.

"I agree with you, although I understand why people push back on that," Perry said. "It's because they just are so accustomed to seeing the fourth overall pick be a star-level player.

"I just don't know, whether you're talking about Will Campbell -- you know, I think Tyler Warren could be a star at his position. I think Ashton Jeanty will be a star at his position. But would you rather have a star tight end or a workmanlike 10-year Matt Light-level tackle?

Curran used a perfect metaphor to sum up why, even though it wouldn't be the sexiest move, addressing the tackle position makes the most sense given the state of the organization.

"Do you need to fix the water heater, which is what Will Campbell will do?" he asked. "You can get another front door that works just as well that doesn't cost $3,000, but you had to have that one. Left tackle, you can't skimp. You can't skimp on the water heater."

