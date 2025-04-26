Patriots draft downfield threat in Washington State WR Kyle Williams in Round 3

The New England Patriots have finally taken a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Patriots used the No. 69 overall pick -- the first of their two third-round selections -- to acquire Washington State wideout Kyle Williams on Friday night.

Williams tallied career highs with 70 receptions, 1,198 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns for the Cougars during the 2024 season.

Here's what our Patriots insider Phil Perry wrote about Williams as part of his "best WR fits for the Patriots" story published earlier this month:

"Williams may look like a slot (5-foot-11, 190 pounds), but he offers real down-the-field burst. After three years at UNLV, he landed at Washington State and racked up 131 catches and 2,040 yards over two seasons. He put on a separation-creation clinic at the Senior Bowl, and his 4.40-second speed is apparent on tape.

"He may not have the versatility McDaniels has coveted -- if asked to block in the slot as a pro, he could have issues holding up -- but if it's deep speed and yards-after-catch burst they're after, he'd make a lot of sense on Day 2."

The Patriots have one more pick -- No. 77 in the third round -- on Day 2 of the draft.

New England drafted LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell with the No. 4 pick in the first round Thursday night. The Pats selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with the No. 38 overall pick in the second round.