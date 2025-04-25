New England Patriots

Protection for Maye: Patriots take LSU OT Will Campbell with No. 4 pick

Campbell could be the Patriots' starting left tackle for a long time.

By Nick Goss

The New England Patriots decided not to trade the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with that selection they chose LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell.

Campbell was ranked by most draft experts as the best tackle in this class. Left tackle was the Patriots' No. 1 roster weakness to address in the draft. Protecting quarterback Drake Maye is of the utmost importance, which makes the choice of Campbell a smart move.

Campbell is a great athlete and excelled in both pass protection and run blocking against top-tier competition in the SEC over three seasons with the Tigers. He is considered one of the safest prospects in the class and should be a reliable starter for around 10 years.

LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell

The one concern with Campbell is his arm length. He measured at 32 5/8 inches at the NFL Scouting Combine, which is shorter than the ideal length for tackles at the pro level. As a result, some experts think Campbell might eventually move to guard at some point.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked by reporters last month about Campbell's long-term position. He views the LSU captain as a tackle.

"I think you have to," Vrabel said. "I don't understand how you can watch him play in the SEC, which is the best conference in college football, against guys that are going to get drafted at that position. I don't think you have to project it. You can just actually watch and say, 'There's his snaps at left tackle', evaluate it, and see what you think."

A few other positions of weakness that New England should upgrade in this draft include wide receiver, edge rusher and safety. It's a deep class for running backs, so that might be a good position to bolster as well.

The Patriots currently own three picks Friday on Day 2 of the draft. They are No. 38 overall (second round), No. 69 (third round) and No. 77 (third round, via Falcons).

NFL Draft Highlights from OT Will Campbell out of LSU. Campbell was First-team Associated Press All-American and First-team All-SEC in 2024.

