Patriots draft explosive Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson in second round

The New England Patriots have added an explosive weapon for Drake Maye's offense with the selection of Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at pick No. 38 in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Patriots could have targeted a wide receiver with this pick, but it's a deep running back class, and New England has added one of the top-ranked players at the position.

Henderson spent four seasons with the Buckeyes and ran for 1,016 yards with 10 touchdowns, while also catching 27 passes for 284 yards and one touchdown last season. He played a huge role in Ohio State winning the College Football Playoff National Championship over Notre Dame back in January. Henderson also fumbled just twice in four college seasons.

Here's what our Patriots insider Phil Perry wrote about Henderson in his "best fits for the Patriots at running back" story published earlier this month:

"The 5-foot-10, 202-pounder is a chunk-gain merchant who has the ability to high-step into the end zone from anywhere on the field. He started for four years and reeled in 77 catches.

"But what makes him an especially intriguing option as a passing-down back is the fact that he has no fear in pass protection. He has plays on his resume where he jars oncoming defenders and plants them in the turf like an angry offensive lineman. His 4.43-second 40, 38.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-8 broad all suggest he's more than athletic enough for what the Patriots might like."

Full game highlights of TreVeyon Henderson, a running back out of Ohio State, drafted in the second round by the Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Henderson joins Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson as the notable running backs on the Patriots roster.

The Patriots have two more picks on Day 2 of the draft. Those selections are No. 69 and No. 77 in the third round.

New England drafted LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell with the No. 4 pick in the first round Thursday night.