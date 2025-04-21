Expected time Patriots will pick in first round of 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday night and will feature all 32 picks in the first round.

Round 1 is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET and typically runs about three-and-a-half hours.

Teams in the first round have 10 minutes to make their selection.

The New England Patriots have the No. 4 overall pick in the first round, so they will be on the clock early in the night assuming they don't trade that selection.

What time should we expect the Patriots to announce their pick?

Well, if each team is on the clock for 10 minutes, New England's first pick should be announced around 8:40 p.m. Of course, it could be a little earlier or later depending on how long the teams in front of them take, and if those teams make any trades.

For reference: The Arizona Cardinals had the No. 4 pick in last year's draft and made their selection -- Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. -- at 8:38 p.m. We learned that the Indianapolis Colts were going to take Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft at 8:40 p.m.

So if Patriots fans are hoping to watch their team announce the No. 4 pick live, it would be wise to sit in front of a television (or mobile device) in the 8:35 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. range.

