Wolf makes interesting comment about Patriots' 2025 draft strategy

The New England Patriots have drafted based on need quite a bit in recent years. This strategy has not worked out so well, to say the least.

One of the primary reasons why the Patriots have finished 4-13 each of the last two seasons is poor drafting.

Well, it appears the team's approach to the draft is changing.

Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf was at a season ticket event this past weekend in Foxboro, where he said the team will draft the best player available next month.

“The best player available is going to be the way it is,” Wolf said, per MassLive's Karen Guregian. “Maybe we went for need a little bit too much last year. Obviously that culminated in us drafting Drake Maye, so it wasn’t all bad.

“But, just moving forward, it’s taking the best player, and understanding that we’ve filled a lot of needs already in free agency.”

The Patriots definitely filled a lot of roster needs in free agency so far, but most of them have come on defense. The additions of linebacker Harold Landry, defensive tackle Milton Williams and cornerback Carlton Davis are just a few of the strong upgrades made on that side of the ball.

But the two most glaring weaknesses for the Patriots to address coming into the offseason were wide receiver and left tackle, and neither one has been bolstered enough to this point.

So, what if Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter -- who some people view as the best prospect in the 2025 draft class -- is available when the Patriots are on the clock in the first round? Edge rusher is not a greater need than left tackle or wide receiver, but if Carter is the next Micah Parsons, New England should strongly consider taking him.

What if Carter and Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter are both off the board when the Patriots are on the clock? Do they settle for LSU left tackle Will Campbell? Would it be too early to take Arizona wideout Tet McMillan? In this scenario, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham might be the best player available. He wouldn't fill a huge need, though.

The Patriots just need talent. They have the fewest number of elite players than almost every team in the league. Taking the best player available is absolutely the right approach to the 2025 draft. Whether the Patriots stick to that philosophy remains to be seen.