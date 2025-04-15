Have Patriots received trade calls about No. 4 pick in draft?

The New England Patriots are one of the most interesting teams in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They own the No. 4 pick in the first round, but it's not a guarantee they stay there. If a team likes Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wants to draft him, maybe the Patriots could entertain trading down. The New Orleans Saints, for example, are a team that might need a quarterback after the recent news surrounding Derek Carr's shoulder injury.

With a little more than a week until the first round of the draft next Thursday, have the Patriots received any calls from teams that want to move up?

"Well, I'd say it's probably a little early for that," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters during a press conference Tuesday at Gillette Stadium.

"In my experience, probably a little early for those conversations. A lot of those happen next week as we get a little closer to the draft. I think there's still some preparation and some managing that goes on and the coaches reports. It's probably a little early for some of those conversations to happen."

The Patriots could also be a team that trades up at some point in the draft if a player they like starts to fall lower than expected. What does Vrabel look for in those kinds of situations?

"Well, as far as manipulating the draft and the board and the value, and if we've gone up and gone down in the places that I've been, I think you're just looking for the best value," Vrabel said.

"And you're trying to find players who are obviously talented and what we feel like are a great fit here for us and can help our football team at different levels. That happens at the top of the draft. That'll happen in the middle parts.

"Obviously, as you get towards the end and there's somebody that you want and you may get, or somebody gives you an offer you're trying to get a little bit more draft capital."

The Patriots have two picks in the third round (Nos. 69 and 77), so they do have some ammo to use to trade up if an opportunity arises.

The Patriots have been quite aggressive this offseason. They've overhauled their coaching staff and spent over $300 million in free agency. Will that boldness carry into the team's approach to the draft next week? We'll find out soon enough.