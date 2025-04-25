Drake Maye has excited reaction to Patriots drafting Will Campbell

The New England Patriots selected LSU left tackle Will Campbell with the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night, and their franchise quarterback seems pretty excited about it.

Maye reacted to the pick with a post on X, and also shared his excitement for the Campbell pick on his Instagram story:

Love this guy already🔥 LFG https://t.co/r5Y5dFdTCv — Drake Maye (@DrakeMaye2) April 25, 2025

Drake Maye approves of the Will Campbell selection 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ZWP59Y87n — Drake 10 (@DrakesPats) April 25, 2025

Campbell could be the Patriots' starting left tackle for the next decade, and his addition significantly upgrades a position that was a huge weakness for New England over the last few seasons.

He is smart, tough, athletic, and played fantastic against top-tier competition in the SEC over the last three years at LSU.

The Patriots also upgraded at right tackle with the signing of veteran Morgan Moses in free agency last month. New England has made protecting Maye a top priority this offseason.

The Patriots could add even more offensive linemen to the mix over the next few days of the draft. They currently own three picks on Day 2 of the draft Friday. Those picks are No. 38 overall (second round), No. 69 (third round) and No. 77 (third round, via Falcons).