Cassel makes strong case for Patriots drafting Campbell with No. 4 pick

The 2025 NFL Draft could get really interesting beginning at No. 4 in the first round, which is where the New England Patriots will be on the clock.

The Patriots could go in several different directions with this selection. It also might make sense to trade down in the top 10 and get some more draft capital. But if they remain at No. 4, which player should be the pick?

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Former Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel answered that question and more on the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Talk Podcast with host Tom E. Curran.

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Matt Cassel weighs in on whether LT is the way to go | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"I really do believe that Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter are going to be gone at that point, so I'm going to take Will Campbell from LSU, the left tackle," Cassel said. "It is an immediate need that the Patriots have to secure, especially with Drake Maye back there.

"You've got to protect him. This offensive line over the last two seasons has been one of the worst in the league in terms of pressure rates and what's been going on. So if you're going to do anything, I think you go with Will Campbell. I think he's a solid player. He played in the SEC against top level competition. He's big, he's athletic.

"There's a lot being made about the length of his arms. You either can block somebody or you can't. And he's proven over his time at the collegiate level that he can play at a really high level. He's got great footwork. And again, he's somebody that can be that (franchise) left tackle for you."

With free agency pretty much over, the Patriots' only remaining options to upgrade at left tackle are the draft and the trade market.

"(Left tackle) is an immediate need, and you're not going to go out and really be able to get anybody else unless it's via trade to bring in and play that left tackle position," Cassel said. "Will Campbell played left tackle. He played at a really high level. Like I said, he saw high-end talent in the competition throughout his career in college."

Campbell might not be the sexiest pick at No. 4. But he would address the team's most glaring need, which is left tackle. The Patriots' offensive line was atrocious at times last season, both in pass protection and run blocking. Left tackle is one of the sport's most important positions, and Campbell could give the Patriots a steady presence in that spot for 10 years.

Campbell is also athletic, smart and tough (both physically and mentally). He was a captain at LSU, too, so you know he's a strong leader.

The Patriots could also look at an edge rusher, wide receiver, tight end or defensive tackle in Round 1. But it would be hard to blame them for addressing left tackle. If they can fix that spot via the draft, the offense could show significant improvement next season.

Also in this episode: