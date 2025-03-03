2025 NFL mock draft roundup: Post-Combine predictions for Patriots

The New England Patriots badly need a No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Drake Maye to target next season and well into the future.

The lack of a dominant player at this position has been a roster weakness in New England for several years now, and until it's fixed, neither Maye nor the offense as a whole will reach its full potential.

The 2025 NFL draft class is pretty weak at wide receiver. We saw three wideouts drafted in the top 10 last season. We might see only three taken in the entire first round this year.

That said, the Patriots could still find what they're looking for in a wideout early in the first round. One way to do that is by taking a chance on Colorado star and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round.

"The love for him at the wide receiver position when you talk to offensive coaches is off the charts," NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry said on a recent episode of the Next Pats Podcast. "From the people I've spoken to -- which would include one AFC receivers coach -- he's the best receiver in this year's draft and he has legit 'No. 1 receiver in the NFL' kind of upside.

"The comparison that was given to me was (Eagles receiver) DeVonta Smith, because of the ball skills. The hands are so tremendous. The tracking is out of this world. If it's in his area, he has this incredible ability and these incredible instincts to just make sure that he is the one to go and get it.

"And imagine what he might be able to do if he focused on that position even more than he was able to at the college level because he's playing both sides of the ball? All kinds of love for Travis Hunter."

It's still unknown which position Hunter will primarily play in the NFL. He excelled at both wide receiver and cornerback in college. The potential he showed as a pass-catcher was quite impressive. Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

Hunter's two positions are both major areas of weakness for the Patriots, making him an ideal draft target for New England. Whether he'll still be available when the Patriots are on the clock next month remains to be seen.

Which players could the Patriots look at with the No. 4 pick? Here's a roundup of recent 2025 NFL mock drafts from experts.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"This is a trade-back spot if something presents itself. Carter and Hunter are off the board, and one of the top two quarterbacks is still available. I'd bet the Patriots will be getting a few calls if the board falls this way, and I'm sure they'll be very interested given the holes on their roster.

"But if nothing materializes, I like Campbell checking a box for New England. The Pats were 31st in pass block win rate in 2024 (50.9%) and allowed the league's fifth-most sacks (52). They can't have that with second-year quarterback Drake Maye trying to take the next step in his development. Campbell has the sound technique to effectively seal off the blind side, but he could also boost this offensive line on the inside if he ultimately fits better at guard."

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

"The Patriots could certainly go for an offensive lineman here, but I believe they will address that in free agency. That would open the door for them to take a true alpha X receiver in McMillan, something Mike Vrabel talked about during his combine media session. McMillan didn’t work out at the combine, but neither did Drake London — and he turned out all right as a top-10 pick."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

"Kelvin Banks Jr. has been my OT1 since the summer, and he's coming off a really good 2024 campaign for the Longhorns. I graded Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu and JC Latham higher a year ago, but he's every bit a top-10 pick for me. He fills a huge, gaping void at left tackle in New England."

Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY Sports: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is the best overall player in the draft. He wants to play cornerback and wide receiver. The Patriots need help in both areas."

Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"New England could very easily take the offensive line option here with Will Campbell, and no one would bat an eye. But between the team's need for upgraded weapons for Drake Maye and the need to get more talented at corner, Travis Hunter feels like a long-term double-dip opportunity that could be too good to pass up. The Patriots can afford to play the long game, which means drafting not for short term needs."

Jason McIntyre, FOX Sports: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"If the top three happen as predicted, this shapes up as the Lions' decision from 2021 between lineman Penei Sewell and WR Ja’Marr Chase — which has worked out for both teams. But Will Campbell isn’t quite Sewell, and Hunter’s not quite Chase."

Nick Suss, The Tennessean: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

"Mike Vrabel kicks off his New England tenure by drafting the position nearest and dearest to his heart. Williams is a sensational talent who — if it can be believed that he played at only 60% health for most of 2024 — is only scratching the surface of his ability. NFL folks rave about him. Maybe picking him in the top-five is a bit of a stretch in a class loaded with edge rushing talent, but Vrabel has never been the type to stick to conventional draft strategies."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"The Patriots need to keep shoring up things around second-year franchise QB Drake Maye, and Campbell can lock down the left-side pass protection for a long time."