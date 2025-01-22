The New England Patriots need to surround young quarterback Drake Maye with a much better offensive line and more high-end talent at the skill positions on offense going into next season, but that doesn't mean they should totally ignore defense with the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This draft has a lot of very good defensive players. In fact, six or seven of the top 10 picks could be guys on defense.

And given the overall lack of elite players on New England's roster, you could make a strong case for the front office taking the best player at No. 4 instead of the best fit.

One scenario where taking the best player would make the most sense is if Abdul Carter fell to No. 4.

The Penn State edge rusher is the kind of game-changer the Patriots need to improve a pass rush that ranked last in sacks with 28.

Carter tallied a career-high 12 sacks -- in addition to 43 solo tackles and two forced fumbles -- and played a major role in the Nittany Lions reaching the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. His athleticism and pursuit are off the charts.

A lot of experts, including ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., see Carter and the Patriots as a great fit.

Which players might the Patriots pursue in the first round? Here's a roundup of expert predictions from recent mock drafts.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"Carter is instinctive and fast, and he seems to always be around the ball. He converted from off-ball linebacker to the edge this season and dominated to the tune of 12 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss. For a New England team that struggled to get pressure, Carter would be a massive addition. New coach Mike Vrabel could move him around and use his disruptive traits to improve the Patriots' league-low sack count (28).

"New England also has glaring holes at receiver and on the offensive line. If Hunter is still on the board, he fits. Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan makes some sense, too. And there's a shot the Pats get an offer to trade back, which would put them in a better spot to take one of the top offensive tackles. But Carter -- my No. 2 prospect -- could take this defense to another level."

Joseph Acosta, SB Nation: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"There’s just something about those number 11’s for Penn State. Carter’s terrifying mix of explosiveness and pass rush chops could make him an instant-impact player on a defense that needs more juice up front."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"Travis Hunter to the Patriots would be tremendous for everyone involved. New England gets a ridiculous two-way player, and Hunter can be featured prominently right away."

Daniel Flick, Sports Illustrated: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

"Despite the promise of quarterback Drake Maye’s rookie season, the Patriots finished with the NFL’s worst passing offense, averaging 176.1 yards per game. New England needs to add pieces around Maye, and the fourth pick may be premature for an offensive lineman. McMillan has a wide catch radius in his 6'5", 212-pound frame, and his 1,319 receiving yards were the third most in the FBS this season. Providing Maye with another young piece bodes well for the Patriots’ offensive future."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

"The Patriots are transitioning to a new offense under Mike Vrabel and must make it a high priority to get Drake Maye a clear alpha option in the passing game. McMillan can be his version of Mike Evans — a big, vertical threat who can also come through in the red zone."

Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado