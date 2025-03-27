2025 NFL mock draft roundup: First-round predictions for Patriots

The New England Patriots have been one of the busiest teams in NFL free agency so far. They have spent over $300 million in contracts so far, with the latest being a three-year, $69 million deal for free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs earlier this week.

Despite the Diggs addition, it still makes a lot of sense for the Patriots to consider taking Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, assuming he's on the board when New England is on the clock with the No. 4 overall pick.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has drawn comparisons to New York Jets star Garrett Wilson as a wideout. But a case could be made that Hunter's best position is cornerback. Even though wide receiver and cornerback aren't the Patriots' No. 1 needs right now, passing on Hunter's elite and unique skill set likely would be a mistake.

Aside from Hunter, the best player in this draft class might be Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, who has been compared to another Nittany Lions legend, Micah Parsons. Carter is strong, athletic and very difficult to block. He tallied a career-high 12 sacks against quality competition in the Big 10 conference last season.

Edge rusher isn't the most pressing need for the Patriots, especially after they made so many upgrades to their defense during free agency. But what if Carter ends up being a Parsons or Myles Garrett-like force as a pass rusher?

The Patriots need a left tackle, which is why LSU's Will Campbell is a popular pick for them in mock drafts. But the Patriots cannot afford to draft for need. They have to just take the best player available. And if that means adding more depth to a position of strength, so be it.

If the Patriots remain at No. 4, which players should they target? Here's a roundup of expert predictions from recent mock drafts.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"If the first three picks fall this way, the Patriots shouldn't have to stew on this decision for any length of time. Hunter is one of two blue-chip non-quarterbacks in the class, and he'd slot in immediately as New England's most talented pass-catcher. With the addition of free-agent corner Carlton Davis III across from Christian Gonzalez, Hunter could also take on a role as a specialty coverage player in nickel or dime situations.

"For instance, the Patriots could allow him to deploy his other-worldly ball skills for a handful of snaps defensively every week while he focuses primarily on the offensive side of things. The team still needs to give Drake Maye a tackle in this scenario, but he'll be just fine with a new No. 1 wideout.

"The Patriots can't afford to pass up one of the draft's most electric talents in order to dip into an imperfect draft class of blind-side protectors in the top five. There's still time to get the lineman Vrabel needs. He'll just have to get aggressive to acquire one."

Phil Perry says Travis Hunter is one of just two blue chip players in this year's draft. Experts expect Hunter to mainly play on the defensive side of the ball, but Perry argues that he could play wide receiver for the Patriots full time while moonlighting at cornerback.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"The Patriots have been active in free agency, including signing Milton Williams, Harold Landry III, Carlton Davis III and Robert Spillane. But as you can see there, the big-name additions have come on defense. All that spending and still no WR1.

"While Hunter could absolutely play cornerback in the NFL, I have him ranked as a receiver, where he can pick apart opponents with his ball skills, quickness and instincts. Despite playing both ways, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 scores last season. I just really like the fit in the Patriots' offense with quarterback Drake Maye."

Ben Standig, The Athletic: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"The Patriots face a comparable scenario to the Browns: Choose between the primary need — offensive tackle to help protect Maye — or the top player available. This choice becomes easier when the prospect considered No. 1 in the class who plays a core position is available at No. 4."

Josh Liskiewitz, Pro Football Focus: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

"Membou presented a high athletic ceiling in 2023 before his confidence and control took off in 2024. There are times when he could play with more power, but he brings starting-caliber length and movement ability to the NFL with good production as a zone blocker."

Bucky Brooks, NFL Network: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"If Patriots personnel chief Eliot Wolf is truly committed to taking the best player available, the Penn State product would be a no-brainer at this point."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"With Harold Landry and now Carter, the Patriots have two formidably, similarly sized outside speed rushers on the roster."

Chad Reuter, NFL Network: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"If the Browns decide to draft Abdul Carter, the Patriots will gleefully select Hunter as a future two-way star. His ball skills and after-the-catch ability are not of this planet, so it won't be a surprise if he becomes a prolific receiver for an offense that needs one, while also working with corners Carlton Davis and Christian Gonzalez."

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"With the Giants' pick shaping up to be the inflection point of the first round, the Patriots are left to ponder whether one of this year's premier talents will fall into their lap or if they'll need to pivot to focusing on sizable voids at left tackle and wide receiver. In this case, the former scenario materializes, and New England can prioritize value while sorting out positional matters later – though Hunter surely qualifies as the game-breaking receiver the team has been missing, so long as the team is willing to give him extensive reps there."

"Surprise? It shouldn’t be that big of one, considering how many boxes Membou has checked off throughout the draft cycle. He has a legitimate case to be the first offensive tackle off the board. The Patriots need an OT still and Membou has the skills and talent to play either on the right or left side of the line."

Rob Rang, FOX Sports: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"The Patriots entered free agency with over $127 million in cap space and wasted no time in using it, leading all teams in players signed and money spent. Left tackle and receiver, however, remain areas of concern. Campbell lacks elite measurables, but he's as pro-ready as this class gets at tackle, projecting as Drake Maye's immediate and long-term blindside protector."