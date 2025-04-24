Before things kick off for real on Thursday night, here's one more stab at how the weekend could play out for Mike Vrabel and his front office at One Patriot Place.

Check out our final first-round NFL Mock Draft here as we predict Picks No. 1 through 32.

First round, No. 4 overall: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

NFL Draft Highlights from OT Will Campbell out of LSU. Campbell was First-team Associated Press All-American and First-team All-SEC in 2024.

This one simply makes too much sense for the Patriots. Campbell is widely regarded by evaluators as the top offensive tackle in an imperfect tackle class.

He possesses elite movement skills. He was a three-year starter in the SEC. And his intangibles have made a fantastic impression on decision-makers at One Patriot Place throughout the pre-draft process.

His arms measured just 33 inches at his Pro Day, leading some to wonder whether his best fit will ultimately be at guard. But Campbell's combination of athleticism, toughness and intelligence will help make him a leader in a locker room that could use as much of that as it can get.

Second round, No. 38: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Brian Hoyer joins Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry to break down WR Jaylin Noel's film ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

In this scenario, Emeka Egbuka -- the versatile wideout from Ohio State -- snuck into the top of the second round but was taken before the Patriots could nab him themselves. Instead, they go with a player who will bring them real juice as a short, intermediate and deep option for Drake Maye.

The 5-foot-10, 194-pounder lit up the combine with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, a 41.5-inch vertical and a whopping 11-foot-2 broad jump to go along with an impressive 6.82-second three-cone time. A two-time captain, he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors last year with 80 catches and 1,194 yards.

Evaluators wonder if he'll be able to win purely on speed, if he can create more after the catch, or if he can continue to develop as a route-runner at the next level. But his athletic traits, leadership skills and competitiveness should allow him to continue to improve.

Third round, No. 69: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

Many are focused on Turner's teammate, Shemar Stewart, who'll likely be a first-round pick. But this Shemar brings plenty to the table in his own right.

He played through a stress fracture in 2024, limiting his production, but his 6-foot-3, 290-pound frame was deployed violently in the SEC during his three years as a starter. Had he put together the kind of season he did in 2023 (10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks), he might've put himself in the Day 1 conversation.

In this scenario, the Patriots project he'll be more productive at full health and playing as part of a rotation up front that could include both Milton Williams and Christian Barmore.

Third round, No. 77 (via Falcons): Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

There are all kinds of links connecting Trapilo to the Patriots.

The Norwell, Mass., native and BC High product played last season under Bill O'Brien, who happens to be one of Mike Vrabel's closest friends in coaching. Patriots new offensive line coach Doug Marrone was also with the Eagles a season ago, giving the Patriots even further insight into Trapilo's day-to-day approach and demeanor.

Additionally, Trapilo is being trained by former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia ahead of the draft.

Trapilo happens to check the character and athletic boxes Vrabel is looking for as well; he recorded a 8.85 Relative Athletic Score after posting an 8-foot-10 broad jump and a 1.76-second 10-yard split in Indianapolis.

Fourth round, No. 106: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane

A freak athlete for the slot, the 5-foot-11, 197-pound Ransaw hit 4.33 seconds on his 40-yard dash and jumped 40 inches in the vertical. There's no wondering whether he has a taste for contact, either, evident by the fact that he boasts just a five percent career missed tackle rate in his career, per The 33rd Team.

A Senior Bowl participant, Ransaw also has loads of slot-defender experience (all but 13 career snaps came inside last year), making it easy to envision a safety-slash-nickel-corner role where he takes his place in between corners Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis.

Fifth round, No. 144: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

Robert Kraft said he was interested in a "speed back" during the annual league meetings last month. Mike Vrabel said he could see his team adding a good young back. Blue would seem to satisfy both.

He's undersized at 5-foot-9, 196 pounds. But few have more speed than he does (4.37-second 40), giving him explosive-play potential. He caught 56 passes in his career for 503 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 1,61 yards rushing on 214 attempts (5.4 yards per carry).

Blue has also chipped in on special teams during his collegiate career, which could give him added value as a pro as new kickoff rules are expected to lead to more returns next season and beyond.

Fifth round, No. 171 (via Cowboys): Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State

Martin (5-foot-11, 221 pounds) reminds coaches of David Long, who was an undersized linebacker under Vrabel in Tennessee. His combination of athletic juice and football IQ made him a terror for opposing offenses in 2023. He made a whopping 140 tackles (16 for a loss) and was named first-team All-Big 12 that season, showing off NFL-caliber athleticism.

After missing seven games with a knee injury last season, Martin was healthy enough to work out during the pre-draft process and impressed with a 4.53-second 40, a 10-foot-3 broad jump and a 38-inch vertical.

A two-time captain, Martin would be an easy fit in the kicking game in New England and would fit right in with a linebacker room loaded with instinctive tacklers.

Seventh round, No. 220: Joe Huber, OL, Wisconsin

It'd come as little surprise if Mike Vrabel gave someone from the Badgers program a look in this year's draft, since they're coached by one of Vrabel's best friends in Luke Fickell.

A walk-on at Cincinnati under Fickell, Huber followed his coach to Wisconsin and started every game the last two seasons at left and right guard. A former wrestler, he has pro-ready size at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, and he's taken snaps at all five offensive line positions.

Seventh round, No. 238 (via Chargers): Jordan Hancock, DB, Ohio State

Is he a slot corner? Is he a safety? He's a Patriot -- and a special-teamer first -- in this scenario.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder showed he could play all over the secondary at Vrabel's alma mater and was always around the football. In 16 games for the national champs in 2024, Hancock totaled eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.