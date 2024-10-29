Patriots elite WR talent in Pro Football Focus' new 2025 NFL mock draft

It's no secret the New England Patriots need a true No. 1 wide receiver.

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye has played very well early in his career, but to increase the chances of the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft reaching his full potential, the Patriots need to surround him with as much high-end talent on offense as possible.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

At the top of that list is arguably an elite wideout, and the best place to find that kind of player could be the 2025 NFL Draft.

We could see as many as five or six (maybe more) wide receivers taken in the first round of next year's draft. It's a really strong class at the position. The No. 1 ranked wideout right now is Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema published his latest 2025 NFL mock draft on Monday, and he projects the Patriots selecting McMillan with the No. 3 pick.

"We're going against the Patriots’ immediate needs with this pick, despite their woeful offensive line that ranks as the league’s lowest-graded unit," Sikkema writes.

"However, the 6-foot-5 McMillan is a rare talent worthy of comparison to Mike Evans. Given New England’s multi-year rebuild, a unique player like McMillan offers value that’s much harder to find than offensive line talent. The Patriots can address the line later; a playmaker of McMillan’s caliber is a rare opportunity."

McMillan has the size, strength, speed and route running ability to be a fantastic wide receiver at the pro level. His ability to make contested catches is also very impressive. His well-rounded skill set allows him to completely take over games, which he did in Week 1 of the college football season with 10 receptions for 304 yards and four touchdowns versus New Mexico.

The junior wideout caught 10 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown versus West Virginia last week.

Tetairoa McMillan picks up 28 yards for @ArizonaFBall 🔄 pic.twitter.com/NjzxPDHa2d — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 26, 2024

McMillan has tallied 57 receptions for 982 yards (third-most in FBS) with five touchdowns in eight games for Arizona this season.

The Patriots could consider taking a left tackle or potentially an edge rusher with their first-round pick, which is expected to be in the top five. But players with McMillan's blend of size and talent don't come around very often.

And if the Patriots do earn a top-three pick, there probably won't be any offensive lineman worth taking in that spot. For example, Sikkema's mock draft includes just one offensive lineman -- Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. -- going in the top 10 (No. 9 to the Miami Dolphins).

There's always a case to be made for trading down and stockpiling more picks, but if the Patriots are in the top five and stay there, McMillan deserves strong consideration.