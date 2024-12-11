Patriots land elite playmaker in ESPN's new 2025 NFL mock draft

The New England Patriots don't need a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which gives them plenty of options to consider if they land a top-five pick.

That's a likely scenario given the fact that New England currently owns the No. 3 pick with a 3-11 record entering Week 15. ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Patriots an 86 percent chance of landing a top-five selection.

There are a few areas of the Patriots roster that badly need major upgrades. Left tackle might be the most glaring weakness on the roster. It's arguably the most important position, especially when you have a young quarterback as talented as Drake Maye. Wide receiver is another position of need. The Patriots lack a true difference maker at wideout. Edge rusher and cornerback are two areas on defense that require bolstering.

The easiest decision might be to just take the best player in the class, and according to most experts, that's Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. If the Patriots stay at No. 3, and quarterbacks are selected with the first two picks, they could land the Heisman Trophy favorite without having to trade up.

This scenario unfolded in ESPN expert Field Yates' new 2025 NFL mock draft published Wednesday.

"The most electric player in the class and top-ranked prospect on my board, Hunter offers difference-making ability on both sides of the ball," Yates wrote in his analysis of the pick. "He has rare acceleration and high-end playmaking traits as a receiver, but I also see lockdown cover skills -- including elite ball skills and instincts -- as a cornerback. Consider that he not only is sixth in receiving yards (1,152) and second in TD catches (14) on offense but also has four interceptions and 10 pass breakups on defense.

"The Patriots have a significant need at left tackle, so targeting someone such as Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. is at least a conversation. But once factoring in holes at receiver and the cornerback spot opposite of Christian Gonzalez, Hunter is too good to pass up."

It's unknown whether Hunter will actually play two positions in the NFL like he has in college, but the fact that he has the ability to play both and do so at a high level is quite impressive. And because the Patriots need more high-end talent at both wide receiver and cornerback, Hunter might be the ideal fit for the Patriots with their first-round selection.

You could make a case that offensive tackle is a better use of the Patriots' first-round pick. However, only two offensive linemen -- Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (No. 5, Browns) and LSU tackle Will Campbell (No. 9, Bears) -- went in the top 10 of Yates' latest mock draft. Why reach on a player just to fill a need?

Not only would Hunter fill one or two positions of need on the Patriots roster, his electrifying play style would bring much-needed flair and excitement to the franchise.