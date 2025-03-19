The Patriots went into free agency with the goal of having all of their needs filled prior to hitting draft weekend.

That hasn't happened. Yet.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

But coach Mike Vrabel said last week that there's still time to find the kinds of contributors they're looking for, including those they know they need at receiver.

"We'll continue to look at the wide receiver position as it relates to free agency, explore every option with other teams, and potentially then we'll get to the point where we're looking at the draft," Vrabel said. "There's just a lot of time, and I know that everybody is like, 'It's over in free agency.' It's never over."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Vrabel's right in that the team-building period is always ongoing in the NFL. But the high-end options for them have dwindled. Call it for what it is: There are no easy answers remaining for the Patriots at receiver or left tackle.

If they're still looking for both in the draft, there is a path -- though a little complicated, and requiring a little luck -- for them to find a game-changing tandem. And that's exactly what they were able to do here in our latest mock.

Let's get right to it...

1. Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Titans haven't pursued a veteran quarterback, and going into Year 1 of a new front-office regime with Will Levis doesn't seem like a palatable option.

2. Browns: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

This selection could be impacted by how the veteran quarterback dominos fall prior to draft weekend. If Russell Wilson lands in Cleveland, plopping Carter on the opposite side of the line from Myles Garrett could be downright scary.

3. Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

If Wilson lands in Cleveland... If Aaron Rodgers lands in Minnesota... The Giants could get desperate at the quarterback spot, forcing them to make this selection and pray it pans out.

4. Patriots: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

If the first three picks fall this way, the Patriots shouldn't have to stew on this decision for any length of time. Hunter is one of two blue-chip non-quarterbacks in the class, and he'd slot in immediately as New England's most talented pass-catcher. With the addition of free-agent corner Carlton Davis III across from Christian Gonzalez, Hunter could also take on a role as a specialty coverage player in nickel or dime situations.

For instance, the Patriots could allow him to deploy his other-worldly ball skills for a handful of snaps defensively every week while he focuses primarily on the offensive side of things. The team still needs to give Drake Maye a tackle in this scenario, but he'll be just fine with a new No. 1 wideout. The Patriots can't afford to pass up one of the draft's most electric talents in order to dip into an imperfect draft class of blind-side protectors in the top five. There's still time to get the lineman Vrabel needs. He'll just have to get aggressive to acquire one.

Highlights of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who played both corner back and wide receiver at Colorado

5. Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Graham's body type doesn't scream top-of-round-one talent, but his tape does. Jacksonville is happy to scoop him up here, knowing they'll get a productive player.

6. Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Would Tom Brady sign off on taking a running back in the first round? Jeanty is one of the best players in the class and could take some pressure off newly-signed veteran signal-caller Geno Smith.

7. Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The Jets are set at left tackle with last year's first-rounder Olu Fashanu. At No. 7, they get their right tackle of the future in Membou.

8. Panthers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

A big-time athlete with some positional versatility, the Panthers snag one of the most widely underrated players in this year's class here.

9. Saints: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

Stewart is one of the freakiest specimens available, and general manager Mickey Loomis has never been afraid to take a next-level mover to play on the edge of his defense.

10. Bears: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Chicago needs to continue to add to its offensive line, even after completely reconstructing its interior in free agency. If the Bears don't view Braxton Jones as the long-term answer at left tackle, Campbell should be the pick here.

11. 49ers: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

George Kittle isn't going to play forever, and the Niners need to start building around Brock Purdy's skill set. Giving him a short-to-intermediate, catch-and-run battering ram would be a genius move by John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan.

12. Cowboys: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Want a little insurance in case the Micah Parsons contract talks get out of hand? Get yourself one of the best edge-rushers in this year's class.

13. Dolphins: Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia

The Dolphins have plenty of speed offensively but could use a touch more when it comes to their pass-rush. Walker and Chop Robinson could make a formidable duo in South Florida.

14. Colts: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Chris Ballard likes to roll with height-weight-speed prospects early in drafts, and Williams -- though he didn't exactly blow away the 40-yard dash at his pro day -- has the look of a toolsy pass-rusher who is just coming into his own.

15. Falcons: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Time to surround Michael Penix with as much talent as possible. Drake London is a start. But the Falcons need more at receiver, and they go with the faster of the two options between Golden and Arizona's Tet McMillan.

16. Cardinals: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Time to find ways for Arizona to slow down the run. They ranked 25th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed last season. Grant should immediately help them improve upon that figure.

17. Bengals: James Pearce, Edge, Tennessee

Their offense is set for the foreseeable future now that they've locked up their three stars on that side of the ball. Whether they're able to retain Trey Hendrickson or not, Pearce has next-level talent to help give the defense a jolt.

18. Seahawks: Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

Is he a tackle? Is he a guard? Some of the same questions that have plagued Will Campbell during the pre-draft process will follow Banks to the NFL. Wherever he ends up -- though it won't be at left tackle with Charles Cross entrenched there -- he'll help secure the line in front of Sam Darnold.

19. Buccaneers: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Todd Bowles' blitz-happy defense will only benefit from adding a potential interior game-wrecker on the line of scrimmage. With eyeballs wandering his way, Bowles could cook up some pressures that give opposing offensive coordinators fits.

20. Broncos: Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

McMillan, who some see as a top-10 pick, has his slide ended here by Sean Payton. Bo Nix could use another big body to scare secondaries, and McMillan is the best contested-catch option in the class.

21. Steelers: Jadae Barron, DB, Texas

A feisty do-it-all defensive back, it's easy to envision Barron's fit in Mike Tomlin's defense.

22. Chargers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Justin Herbert gets another dependable weapon -- who's likely faster than people think -- in the sure-handed Egbuka.

23. Packers: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Green Bay has had an excellent run of drafting lower-level tackles and having them turn into starters. But do they see their two young edge protectors as long-term fits on the outside? Or is an upgrade worth pursuing? Simmons has plenty of upside coming off a knee injury that ended his 2024 season.

24. Patriots (via Minnesota): Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Vrabel described his team's free-agency approach as "hopefully aggressive" earlier this offseason. A first-round trade up would certainly qualify -- no "hopefully" about it. In this scenario, the Patriots package together picks No. 38, No. 77 (acquired from Atlanta in the Matthew Judon trade) and a future fifth-rounder in order to coax Minnesota to move out of No. 24 overall. Why is this spot key? Because just as the Patriots are looking for a left tackle, the Texans -- who just traded away Laremy Tunsil -- could be as well at No. 25.

With one of the few true first-round-caliber left tackles still on the board in Conerly, the Patriots make their move to give Maye the blind-side presence he needs. Conerly had an excellent performance against Abdul Carter last season, and he's long enough (33.5-inch arms) and athletic enough (fastest 10-yard split among all linemen at the combine) to project as a solid starter at one of the game's most important positions. With this pick, the Patriots finish off the first night of the draft by addressing their two most glaring needs, and surrounding Maye with pieces he'll be able to grow alongside for the foreseeable future.

Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr Since 2023:



🦆 1,007 Pass Block Snaps

🦆 2 Sacks Allowed

🦆 83.1 Pass Block Grade@oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/A5OGjMLLex — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 15, 2025

25. Texans: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

The Texans could use multiple pieces along their offensive line, and so here they end up with arguably the best interior lineman in the class in Zabel. With the Patriots needing help at guard and center, Zabel would be an intriguing fit late in the first round. But their need for a tackle here superseded their need for an interior protector.

26. Rams: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Matthew Stafford is back, and he could use another weapon to help control the intermediate area. Loveland and Davante Adams could help put the Rams right back in contention in 2025.

27. Ravens: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

Baltimore's defense was uncharacteristically flawed a season ago, which makes the Scourton pick a necessary one. His size and motor will make him a handful for offensive lines as soon as he gets to the league.

28. Lions: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Lions have seen their franchise take off as they've built through the trenches. They'll go that route again here, taking a defensive tackle with the size to stop the run and the juice to occasionally pierce opposing backfields.

29. Commanders: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Commanders already had arguably the fastest quarterback in football in Jayden Daniels. Now they're just giving themselves a little more juice in the backfield with Hampton, who is both physical and speedy.

30. Bills: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Some have Johnson as the best defensive back in the draft. And perhaps he'll still be drafted as such. But he's coming off an injury, and concerns about his athleticism could force him to fall.

31. Chiefs: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Burden has real speed (4.42-second 40) at 6-feet and 206 pounds. The Chiefs won't be scared off by a dip in production that was largely due to the quarterback play at Missouri.

32. Eagles: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

Linemen, linemen and more linemen. That's how Howie Roseman approaches the draft, seemingly, and he has an opportunity here at the end of the first round to continue in that vein. Jackson played left tackle last season after Simmons went down, and he held his own. But his best fit at the next level will be at guard, where he could find immediate work after Philly lost Mekhi Becton in free agency.