How latest report on 2025 NFL salary cap could help Patriots

The Patriots could have almost $130 million in salary cap space.

By Nick Goss

The New England Patriots were already going to have more salary cap space than any other NFL team this offseason.

And now it's possible that number could go even higher.

That's because the salary cap for the 2025 season will be between $277.5 and $281.5 million, according to a league memo sent to teams Wednesday, per ESPN's Dan Graziano. This range is higher than previous estimates (around $275 million).

If the final salary cap number for 2025 is $279.5 million, the Patriots would have $126,681,728 in cap space, per OverTheCap. The team with the second-most cap space is the Las Vegas Raiders at $99,716,914, or about $27 million less than the Patriots.

While a higher salary cap is good for the Patriots, especially with their abundance of roster weaknesses to address in the offseason, this scenario also gives other teams more cap space, which could create more competition for the top players who reach free agency.

The Patriots need as much cap room as possible to attract free agents. Let's face it -- there are some factors working against the Patriots in free agency, including the harsh New England weather and the fact that this team is far away from being a contender.

The best way for the Patriots to sign the top-tier free agents might be to overpay and make them an offer that's difficult to refuse. Wednesday's salary cap news helps the Patriots in that regard.

