New England Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
New England Patriots

Patriots 2025 schedule tracker: Latest updates, leaks on 17-game slate

Here's what we know about New England's schedule so far.

By Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots' full 2025 schedule will be revealed Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET. But we should find out details about a handful of their games ahead of time.

As is custom, the NFL's broadcast partners already have announced a few "primetime" matchups in the leading up to Wednesday's full schedule release, including an Opening Night clash between the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

New England only had one primetime game in 2024 while stumbling to a 4-13 record, but Mike Vrabel and a new-look Patriots squad should have a few more standalone games in 2025, with dynamic young quarterback Drake Maye locked in as the starter and the likes of wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle Milton Williams joining in free agency.

So, we've fired up a schedule tracker to start piecing together the Patriots' 2025 slate with any news that comes out before Wednesday night. As a reminder, New England's opponents are already set, so we just need the dates and times for each game.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

MORE PATRIOTS COVERAGE

NFL

Here's when the 2025 NFL schedule will be released and everything we know so far

Phil Perry

Patriots Mailbag: Uncovering UDFA gems, and other roster questions

Phil Perry

Re-drafting the Patriots: What if Belichick had taken Lamar Jackson?

Here's a refresher on the Patriots' opponents:

Home

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • New York Giants
  • Las Vegas Raiders

Away

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tennessee Titans

Below are the latest Patriots schedule updates, followed by an updated schedule based on what we know so far:

9 a.m. ET: The Patriots' two-year streak of playing international games is over. The league released its full slate of 2025 international games Tuesday morning, and New England isn't among the teams playing.

The Patriots could have played either the Jets in London or the Dolphins in Madrid, but New York will play the Denver Broncos and Miami will play the Washington Commanders.

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsDrake MayeMike Vrabel
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us