Patriots 2025 schedule tracker: Latest updates, leaks on 17-game slate

The New England Patriots' full 2025 schedule will be revealed Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET. But we should find out details about a handful of their games ahead of time.

As is custom, the NFL's broadcast partners already have announced a few "primetime" matchups in the leading up to Wednesday's full schedule release, including an Opening Night clash between the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

New England only had one primetime game in 2024 while stumbling to a 4-13 record, but Mike Vrabel and a new-look Patriots squad should have a few more standalone games in 2025, with dynamic young quarterback Drake Maye locked in as the starter and the likes of wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle Milton Williams joining in free agency.

So, we've fired up a schedule tracker to start piecing together the Patriots' 2025 slate with any news that comes out before Wednesday night. As a reminder, New England's opponents are already set, so we just need the dates and times for each game.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Here's a refresher on the Patriots' opponents:

Home

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders

Away

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Below are the latest Patriots schedule updates, followed by an updated schedule based on what we know so far:

9 a.m. ET: The Patriots' two-year streak of playing international games is over. The league released its full slate of 2025 international games Tuesday morning, and New England isn't among the teams playing.

The Patriots could have played either the Jets in London or the Dolphins in Madrid, but New York will play the Denver Broncos and Miami will play the Washington Commanders.