The Patriots Hall of Fame class of 2025 is down to three finalists -- kicker Adam Vinatieri, wide receiver Julian Edelman and left guard Logan Mankins -- and only one of these candidates will get in.

A fan vote will decide which player will be inducted later this year, and it's a pretty tough choice.

The difficulty is not over whether these guys are deserving -- all three should easily get in at some point -- it's about who deserves to go in first.

With all due respect to Mankins, who was one of the best guards of his era, this vote probably will come down to Vinatieri and Edelman.

Vinatieri played 10 seasons for the Patriots from 1996 through 2005. He made a tremendous impact on the team's first three Super Bowl titles in 2001, 2003 and 2004. In fact, all three of those championships were decided by Vinatieri field goals in the fourth quarter, including a game-winning kick as time expired to beat the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

The first championship would not have happened if Vinatieri didn't make a 48-yard field goal against the Raiders in a snowstorm at the old Foxboro Stadium during the AFC Divisional Round. It's arguably the best kick in NFL history.

Edelman was a seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2009 and became one of the best wideouts in team history over 12 seasons (all in New England).

He played a crucial role in the team's second trio of Super Bowl wins, including a Super Bowl LIII MVP performance in a victory against the Los Angeles Rams. Edelman also made the go-ahead touchdown catch in Super Bowl XLIX versus the Seattle Seahawks and a crazy reception late in the historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

He ranks No. 2 in receptions (620) and No. 4 in receiving yards (6,822) on the franchise's all-time leaderboard.

Former New England head coach Bill Parcells has already been named to the 2025 Patriots Hall of Fame class as a contributor. He will be joined by one of these three finalists.