2025 Patriots training camp schedule: Dates and times for practices

The New England Patriots wrapped up mandatory minicamp earlier this week, and now the players will have some time off before preparations for the 2025 NFL season really get going with the beginning of training camp in July.

Even though it's technically part of the offseason, Vrabel doesn't want the players to lose focus over the next five weeks.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Well, I don't think it's a downtime. It's time away from the facility. I think it's important," Vrabel told reporters Tuesday. "It's probably the five most important weeks of the offseason as far as I'm concerned, just in my history as a player and a coach.

"It's critical that they come back in shape, that they're ready to go for training camp, that we're prepared as coaches with the schedule, the installation and what we're doing. The players have to hold up their end of the bargain to prepare for training camp."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Training camp begins in July and runs into mid-August. Veterans will report to camp on July 22 and the first practice will be the following day. For each public practice, gates open at Gillette Stadium at 9:15 a.m. ET.

The Patriots also will host the Washington Commanders for a joint practice on Aug. 6 ahead of their preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 8.

Here's the full schedule for the Patriots' upcoming training camp.

Wednesday, July 23: 10:15 a.m. practice

Thursday, July 24: 10:15 a.m. practice

Friday, July 25: 10 a.m. practice

Saturday, July 26: 10:15 a.m. practice

Sunday, July 27: No public practice

Monday, July 28: 10:30 a.m. practice

Tuesday, July 29: 10:15 a.m. practice

Wednesday, July 30: 10:15 a.m. practice

Thursday, July 31: 10 a.m. practice

Friday, Aug. 1: No public practice

Saturday, Aug. 2: No public practice

Sunday, Aug. 3: No public practice

Monday, Aug. 4: 10:15 a.m. practice

Tuesday, Aug. 5: 10 a.m. practice

Wednesday, Aug. 6: 10:15 a.m. joint practice with Washington Commanders

Thursday, Aug. 7: No public practice

Friday, Aug. 8: 7:30 p.m. preseason game vs. Commanders

Saturday, Aug. 9: No public practice

Sunday, Aug. 10: 10:15 a.m. practice