Aaron Rodgers praises Drake Maye after Pats' win over Jets

The future Hall of Famer thinks highly of the Patriots' rookie quarterback.

By Justin Leger

Aaron Rodgers is impressed with what Drake Maye has shown through his first three starts as the New England Patriots' starting quarterback.

Maye had multiple big runs in the first quarter of Sunday's 25-22 win over the New York Jets, including a 17-yard touchdown scamper. He was forced out of the game early in the second quarter due to a concussion, but he did enough in his brief appearance to earn praise from a future Hall of Famer.

“I think he was doing a nice job with his feet," Rodgers told reporters. "He’s obviously super athletic. He made a nice run for a touchdown. ...

"He’s been playing good the last couple weeks. It's tough for a rookie quarterback coming in, but it seems like he’s getting more comfortable.”

Prior to his injury, Maye was on his way to becoming the Patriots' leading rusher for the third consecutive week. He finished Sunday's game with 46 rushing yards, only two fewer than starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Rodgers and Maye have shown great respect for one another since the third-overall pick made his official NFL debut against the Jets in Week 3. Maye greeted Rodgers - his favorite player growing up - after that game and referred to him as the "GOAT." Rodgers later reached out to Maye on social media to tell him he appreciated their interaction.

The Patriots will hope to have Maye back for next week's game against the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Jerod Mayo said Maye wanted to re-enter Sunday's game after his injury, but the 22-year-old will have to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before returning to the field.

