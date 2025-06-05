New England Patriots

Patriots' schedule gets a little tougher with Rodgers joining Steelers

Rodgers is 3-3 against the Patriots in his career.

By Nick Goss

It's finally happening.

After months of rumors and speculation, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to sign a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per multiple reports.

Rodgers' arrival in Pittsburgh will represent a significant upgrade at quarterback for the Steelers. Before this news, their QB depth chart consisted of Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and rookie Will Howard.

Rodgers' best weapons in the Steelers offense are star wide receiver DK Metcalf (acquired via trade in March), running back Jaylen Warren and tight end Pat Freiermuth. Pittsburgh ranked 27th out of 32 teams in passing yards last season with Russell Wilson starting a majority of the games.

How does this development impact the New England Patriots?

Well, the Patriots are scheduled to play the Steelers in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots have won three games in a row against the Steelers, including eight of their last nine meetings.

When we ranked each opposing QB on the Patriots' 2025 schedule, Rudolph was the second-worst of the 14. Now that Rodgers will presumably be the starter for Pittsburgh, he's probably in the top seven or eight in an updated ranking of the quarterbacks New England will face this coming season.

Rodgers' performance for the New York Jets last season wasn't as bad as you might assume.

He completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He ranked top 10 in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. Despite his best efforts, the Jets finished 5-12 and missed the playoffs for a 14th straight campaign.

In two games against the Patriots last season, Rodgers completed 70 percent of his passes for 514 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Jets went 1-1 in those games.

For his career, Rodgers has completed 61.3 percent of his passes in six games against the Patriots for 1,424 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception. He has a 3-3 record in those matchups.

