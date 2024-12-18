Patriots add veteran wide receiver to practice squad

The New England Patriots added depth to their wide receiver room Wednesday with three games left in the 2024 NFL season.

Veteran wideout Alex Erickson was added to the practice squad, the team announced. The 32-year-old has eight NFL seasons under his belt with the Cincinnati Bengals (2016-20), Carolina Panthers (2021), and Los Angeles Chargers (2023). The Bengals originally signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2016.

Erickson logged 16 catches for 232 yards and a touchdown in eight games for the Chargers last season. His most productive campaign came with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 when he recorded 43 catches for 529 yards.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder has also returned punts and kickoffs throughout his NFL career. He has returned 162 punts for 1,303 yards and 110 kickoffs for 2,729 yards over 107 games.

Erickson joins a Patriots practice squad that also includes fellow wideouts John Giles and Braylon Sanders. The 53-man roster currently features DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Javon Baker.

New England will travel to Buffalo for a Week 16 showdown with the Bills on Sunday.