FOXBORO -- When the Patriots coaching staff gathers players next spring to show them clips of what exactly they're looking for from a technique standpoint, odds are Anfernee Jennings is going to be featured.

Few defenders have been more dependable than Jennings in 2024, and in a season where the Patriots are hoping to find building blocks for their program moving forward, he's only further solidified himself as that kind of piece with each passing week.

In New England's 25-22 win over the Jets in Week 8, Jennings played a whopping 60 of 62 possible snaps, getting work in all situations.

While typically used as an early-down run defender, Jennings led the team with 24 pass-rush snaps, and he had one of the team's four hits on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He also recorded three run-stuffs, supplying some of what outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins calls "clinic tape" in the process.

Fun to hear Patriots OLB coach Drew Wilkins talk about Anfernee Jennings and the “clinic reps” Jennings regularly puts on tape.



Wilkins ID’d one example from last week, with Jennings taking on a pulling guard to create what Wilkins called a “10-car pileup” to blow things up. pic.twitter.com/HPUPCS56vd — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 31, 2024

"We'll talk about it Monday," Wilkins said, "when we're watching tape with these guys: 'This is a clinic rep. This is a teach-tape rep.' We'll be sitting there next spring, when we want to talk about that technique, 'This play was the one that exemplifies that.'

"Particularly when it's run at him and he's at the point of attack, whether it's a tight end, a tackle, a puller, a flashing tight end. When he's at the point of attack, you're going to get some teach-tape reps from him because he's physical, he throws his body in there. Really, for the rest of the room to see that -- that this guy plays with that kind of abandon and that kind of toughness -- that goes a long way because if he can do it, everybody else can."

With defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale out injured against the Jets, and with designated pass-rusher Joshua Uche held out just before being traded to Kansas City, the Patriots were without two of their most frequently-deployed pass-rushers. That resulting shuffle led to Jennings seeing 10 more pass-rush snaps than he saw the week before against the Jaguars.

"Shows up every week for us," defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington said of Jennings. "Taking a new role last week as far as helping us out on third down. Seeing a player who's growing in a leadership role for us. He's a guy that leads by example... not really a vocal leader, but by his play style and his physical toughness. I'm encouraging that and pushing that forward for him to be one of our leaders of the defense."

Jennings can often be seen latching onto and controlling offensive linemen and tight ends, doing what he can to jar them off their spot. Even late in plays. That style of pursuit is part of the reason why Covington, Wilkins and others are seeing him as having leadership capabilities.

"He's got an edge to him," Wilkins said. "We tell those guys, 'Play to the echo of the whistle.' We want guys finishing every play in a dominant position. It's easy to get the rest of the crew to do that when our leader and one of the guys that's out there the most is doing that play in and play out and not letting up. Every play you see him locked out, finishing through the echo of the whistle in a way that sets the tone for the rest of the team."

Jennings signed a three-year deal with the Patriots this past offseason with $5.5 million guaranteed. If he continues to excel as an enforcer against the run, and if he continues to flash every-down capabilities, that contract could end up looking like a steal.

"You talk to these offensive coaches around the league after we play," Wilkins said, "the one guy you hear about over and over from these guys, 'This guy plays the right way, he's a problem to go against,' is AJ because of how physical he is, how good his hand placement and feet are and eyes in the run game.

"This is a guy you don't want to run to his side. You see teams starting to do that and trying to run away from him because of the plays he can make when they run to him. Pullers come at him and he's disrupting the whole play, causing a 10-car pileup over there. This is a guy that plays football the right way. We're fired up that he's out there."