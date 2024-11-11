Over Drake Maye's first five NFL starts, one aspect of the rookie quarterback's game has stood out to ex-New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick briefly praised Maye's mobility following the Patriots' 19-3 victory over the Chicago Bears.

"I think he's done a good job when he's been able to scramble and run around," Belichick said on Monday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show. "Made some plays on play-action where they can separate the defense because the running game, when (Rhamondre) Stevenson can get it going, draws some of the coverage and the linebackers up and so forth."

Maye ran for 24 yards on four attempts -- including a 19-yard scamper -- during New England's Week 10 win. Prior to Sunday, he was the Patriots' leading rusher in each of his starts except in Week 8 vs. the New York Jets, when he exited early due to a concussion. He had 95 rushing yards on eight carries in Week 9 vs. the Tennessee Titans.

After acknowledging Maye, Belichick quickly turned his attention to the dysfunction in Chicago.

"To me, the bigger thing is just where the Bears are," he said. "I mean, they can't protect, they can't move the ball, they can't score any points. ... They have this All-Star quarterback, these All-Star receivers, the greatest skill players in the history of football, and the offensive line is a problem, they can't run the ball, they can't protect."

The Bears totaled only 142 yards in Sunday's game, which marked their third consecutive defeat. Quarterback Caleb Williams, the top pick in the 2024 draft, was sacked nine times.

While Maye outplayed his counterpart, it was the defense that led the way in the Patriots' road win. The 22-year-old signal-caller began his postgame press conference by clapping it up for the team's defensive effort.

Maye and the Patriots will look to earn their third win in four games when they host the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday. As for Belichick, he'll continue to share his football analysis on multiple platforms while weighing his potential head-coaching options. Those could include Chicago if Matt Eberflus' days as head coach are numbered.