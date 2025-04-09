WATCH: Bill Belichick mic'd up at UNC football practice

We won't be getting the Bill Belichick-led Tar Heels on "Hard Knocks" after all, but it looks like we can still expect some behind-the-scenes content out of Chapel Hill this upcoming college football season.

On Wednesday, the UNC Football social media team shared a video of the legendary New England Patriots head coach mic'd up as he led practice. The two-minute clip shows Belichick giving valuable pointers to his student athletes, including how to "shut up" a defense.

Watch Belichick mic'd up at North Carolina practice below:

UNC hired Belichick as the head of its football program in December. The 72-year-old brought with him a handful of familiar names, including his son Steve as defensive coordinator and Michael Lombardi as general manager.

Belichick takes over a team that finished 12th out of 16 teams in the ACC standings with a 6-6 record (3-5 in conference play) in 2024. He'll look to lead North Carolina to its first postseason win since 2019, when it defeated Temple 55-13 in the Military Bowl.

UNC opens its 2025 campaign on Aug. 30 against TCU.