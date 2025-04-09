New England Patriots

Bill Belichick

WATCH: Bill Belichick mic'd up at UNC football practice

The legendary Patriots head coach has officially started his next chapter in Chapel Hill.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

We won't be getting the Bill Belichick-led Tar Heels on "Hard Knocks" after all, but it looks like we can still expect some behind-the-scenes content out of Chapel Hill this upcoming college football season.

On Wednesday, the UNC Football social media team shared a video of the legendary New England Patriots head coach mic'd up as he led practice. The two-minute clip shows Belichick giving valuable pointers to his student athletes, including how to "shut up" a defense.

Watch Belichick mic'd up at North Carolina practice below:

UNC hired Belichick as the head of its football program in December. The 72-year-old brought with him a handful of familiar names, including his son Steve as defensive coordinator and Michael Lombardi as general manager.

Belichick takes over a team that finished 12th out of 16 teams in the ACC standings with a 6-6 record (3-5 in conference play) in 2024. He'll look to lead North Carolina to its first postseason win since 2019, when it defeated Temple 55-13 in the Military Bowl.

UNC opens its 2025 campaign on Aug. 30 against TCU.

