The New England Patriots addressed their most glaring need during the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting LSU tackle Will Campbell with the No. 4 overall pick.

Campbell will be counted on to protect second-year quarterback Drake Maye's blindside, and he'll likely be thrust into a starting role as a rookie. While there have been some concerns about Campbell's arm length (32 5/8 inches), the 6-foot-6, 320-pounder is expected to be a long-term NFL starter wherever he ends up playing along the offensive line.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Former Patriots QB Brian Hoyer believes Maye's growth under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will greatly benefit Campbell in Year 1.

"One thing we all have to remember is, with this new offensive system, we're not gonna see Drake Maye taking five-step drops out of the shotgun like we saw last year," Hoyer said during NBC Sports Boston's On the Clock draft special. "He's gonna improve in his footwork, he's gonna be pushing up in the pocket. It's the first drill we did every single day with Josh. We would drop back and immediately start to push up. If they haven't done it already in this past week's minicamp, he's gonna do it every single day.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"When you don't get too deep, it doesn't matter the arm length, because all Will Campbell's gotta do is be stout, and he's gonna be good at that. He's gonna be able to do those things, and I think Drake's improvement as far as manipulating the pocket -- look, go back and watch Tom Brady. He never was deeper than about nine yards, and he pushed up to about six or seven. So, I think that's gonna be an improvement as well."

Campbell was rock-solid as a pass protector and a run blocker over three seasons with the Tigers. He'll have plenty on his plate in New England if he anchors an offensive line that was among the league's worst in 2024. After two straight 4-13 seasons, protecting Maye will be the key to a bounce-back campaign.

With the left tackle void filled, the Patriots should shift their attention to the wide receiver and edge rusher positions. They could also look to add a running back and a safety on Days 2 and 3.

The Patriots have three picks Friday on Day 2 of the draft: No. 38 overall (second round), No. 69 (third round) and No. 77 (third round, via Falcons).



Watch our "On the Clock" panel's instant reaction to the Campbell pick below:

Albert Breer and Phil Perry offer instant reaction after the Patriots select offensive tackle Will Campbell out of LSU with the 4th overall pick.