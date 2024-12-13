Patriots-Cardinals injury report: Pats rule out three players for Week 15

The New England Patriots are back in action Sunday with a Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Patriots have already ruled out three players for this matchup. Rookie wide receiver Javon Baker (concussion), rookie offensive tackle Caedan Wallace and defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (foot) will not play, based on Friday's injury report. Roy also was placed on injured reserve Friday.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Five players for the Patriots are listed as questionable, including three key defensive players -- defensive tackle Christian Barmore, Kyle Dugger (ankle) and cornerback Christian Gonzalez (knee).
Another player listed as questionable is Cole Strange. The second-year offensive lineman has not played yet this season due to a knee injury, but it's possible he could make his 2024 debut on Sunday. If Strange does play, he could see most of his snaps at center.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
Every Patriots player listed as questionable was a limited participant in Friday's practice.
More Patriots coverage
The most notable name on the Cardinals injury report is running back Emari Demercado, who has been ruled out with a back injury.
Here are the final Week 15 injury reports for the Patriots and Cardinals.
New England Patriots (3-10)
Out
- WR Javon Baker, Concussion
- DT Jaquelin Roy, Foot
- OT Caedan Wallace, Ankle
Questionable
- DT Christian Barmore, Not Injury Related - Other
- S Kyle Dugger, Ankle
- CB Christian Gonzalez, Shoulder (
- T Vederian Lowe, Shoulder
- OL Cole Strange, Knee
Arizona Cardinals (6-7)
Out
RB Emari Demercado, Back
P Blake Gillikin, Right Foot
CB Elijah Jones, Ankle
Questionable
DL Naquan Jones, Shoulder
DL Roy Lopez, Ankle