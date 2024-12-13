New England Patriots

Patriots-Cardinals injury report: Pats rule out three players for Week 15

The Patriots have several important defensive players listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots are back in action Sunday with a Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Patriots have already ruled out three players for this matchup. Rookie wide receiver Javon Baker (concussion), rookie offensive tackle Caedan Wallace and defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (foot) will not play, based on Friday's injury report. Roy also was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Five players for the Patriots are listed as questionable, including three key defensive players -- defensive tackle Christian Barmore, Kyle Dugger (ankle) and cornerback Christian Gonzalez (knee).

Another player listed as questionable is Cole Strange. The second-year offensive lineman has not played yet this season due to a knee injury, but it's possible he could make his 2024 debut on Sunday. If Strange does play, he could see most of his snaps at center.

Every Patriots player listed as questionable was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

The most notable name on the Cardinals injury report is running back Emari Demercado, who has been ruled out with a back injury.

Here are the final Week 15 injury reports for the Patriots and Cardinals.

New England Patriots (3-10)

Out

  • WR Javon Baker, Concussion
  • DT Jaquelin Roy, Foot
  • OT Caedan Wallace, Ankle

Questionable

  • DT Christian Barmore, Not Injury Related - Other
  • S Kyle Dugger, Ankle
  • CB Christian Gonzalez, Shoulder (
  • T Vederian Lowe, Shoulder
  • OL Cole Strange, Knee

Arizona Cardinals (6-7)

Out

RB Emari Demercado, Back
P Blake Gillikin, Right Foot
CB Elijah Jones, Ankle

Questionable

DL Naquan Jones, Shoulder
DL Roy Lopez, Ankle

The Patriots are playing the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 and Brian Hoyer is breaking down how the Patriots can get the win.

