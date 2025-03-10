New England Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
Phil Perry

Patriots make first big splash in free agency with CB Carlton Davis

Davis brings experience and a championship pedigree to New England.

By Phil Perry

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Patriots are building on one of their strengths in free agency. 

According to ESPN, they've agreed to a three-year deal with cornerback Carlton Davis III that is worth $60 million and includes $34.5 million fully guaranteed.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

With third-year corner Christian Gonzalez looking like a building block at one of the game's premium positions, Davis will be able to man the opposite side of the field to try to frustrate opposing quarterbacks. 

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound corner spent last year with the Lions and new Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams (defensive line coach in Detroit). He had two picks and a forced fumble in 13 games played.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Prior to his time with the Lions, Davis spent six seasons with the Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl to cap a 2020 season during which he snagged a career-high four interceptions. 

A second-round pick in 2018, Davis has long arms (almost 33 inches; 89th percentile among corners at the NFL Combine over the last 20 years) and figures to be a factor in press coverage when Williams and head coach Mike Vrabel want to play man-to-man in the secondary.

He ranked 20th in Pro Football Focus' wins-above-replacement stat last season, and he graded out as their 21st-best corner (out of 116 qualifiers) in 2024.

Davis isn't the only player with connections to the new Patriots coaching staff. Free-agent edge rusher Harold Landry played under Vrabel in Tennessee, and free-agent linebacker Robert Spillane played under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during McDaniels' time as head coach of the Raiders.

MORE PATRIOTS COVERAGE

New England Patriots 5 hours ago

Live updates: Tracking Patriots news as NFL free agency heats up

Tom E. Curran 2 hours ago

For Patriots, free agency is a reminder that there are no shortcuts

New England Patriots 19 hours ago

Patriots signing Harold Landry to three-year, $43.5M deal: Report

This article tagged under:

Phil PerryNew England PatriotsNFL Free Agency
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us