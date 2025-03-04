What are Pats' best Plan B options at WR? Curran, Perry discuss

The Tee Higgins dream is all but dead for the New England Patriots as the star wide receiver was franchise tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals, preventing him from becoming a free agent. So, what are the next best receiving options this offseason as the Pats look for a No. 1 target to pair with prized young quarterback Drake Maye?

That depends on whether you're more comfortable spending big money on an aging veteran, or trading significant draft capital for a younger star. If New England goes the free agency route, Chris Godwin and the recently-released Davante Adams headline the list of potential fits. On the trade market, DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks is among the intriguing possibilities.

Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discussed the Patriots' best Option B and Option C to address the receiver position on the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast. Perry shared what his next move would be after seeing Higgins get tagged.

"It's sign Chris Godwin," Perry said. "And I think that's something that the Patriots would seriously consider if he's available to them, understanding that he's dealt with injury, dislocated last year, torn ACL back in 2021.

"This guy's missed some time, and the injury red flags are real, but I've also spoken to evaluators that say -- Higgins included -- if you're just gauging ability, Godwin's right there. There's a lot of respect for his game and his ability to play. Right before he dislocated his ankle, he was actually on pace for a career year.

"So that's where I would go first because, to me -- of course, he's an imperfect addition because of the injuries, but he's a veteran, he's a professional, he's someone who's had experience in the Tom Brady offense. ...

"I just think he'd be a good fit for this program. I think the program looks at him as a good fit for their receiver room and what they need right now in terms of bringing that veteran presence and that professionalism. And he only costs money. When you're talking trades, whether it's trading for Higgins on the tag or anybody else, you're talking about maybe giving up a real valuable pick, and I'm really reluctant to do that if I'm New England."

So, Godwin is a solid Option B, but what if both he and Higgins are off the table? Should the Patriots throw the bag at a 32-year-old Adams -- who the New York Jets released on Tuesday -- or are they better off trading a high draft pick in exchange for a 27-year-old Metcalf?

"I think Adams would be my option," Curran said.

"We're talking about the Patriots being in a position to acquire some of these guys, and we're going to hear a lot of, 'Hey, the Patriots are in on...'. Well, why aren't they landing them? Because players don't want to come here.

"Players are looking at the Patriots right now like Siberia. Whether it's Aiyuk, whether it's Calvin Ridley, they're not at a point yet where they're in the running for players. That's kind of scary. They're just waving money around from the street, they're not even getting to the front porch."

