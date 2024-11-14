Chris Long talks Mayo and the importance of a ‘culture coach' in today's NFL

Both in-game and at the podium, Jerod Mayo has endured some trials and tribulations in his first season as New England Patriots head coach. But through the first 10 weeks of the campaign, it appears his players have his back.

Mayo could have lost his locker room when he called the team "soft" following its Week 7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Instead, his players took the call-out as a challenge rather than a personal attack, and they've won two of their three games since.

While the jury is still out on Mayo as a head coach, Chris Long believes he could be play a key role in changing the culture in New England. The former Pats defensive end- who was in the 2008 draft class with Mayo- joined Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast to share his thoughts on the importance of a "culture coach" in today's NFL.

"I think he's socially intelligent, I really do," Long said of Mayo. "I think that's one of the most key components of being a head coach is being socially intelligent.

"Jerod's personality is a real positive," he added. "I think he's a real smart cat. I just think he got up there that one day and instead of saying, 'Hey, we're a soft team right now. We're playing like a soft team.' That's the key qualifier, right? You always want to put that in there. 'I'm not saying you are, but you're being.' ... I think that would have been the out for him. But instead, words matter, and players take things personally."

Long believes today's coaches must toe the line between being a players coach and being tough. The coaches who have found that balance have seen that success translate to the gridiron.

"I think culture is one of the most underrated things that a coach can bring," Long said. "Some people are saying, 'Of course that's important,' but they don't hire like that generally. I think the culture coach is in vogue right now. Dan Campbell has the best football team in the NFL. Jim Harbaugh's back and you can see what he does the minute he walks into a building. Mike Tomlin is a culture guy. Nick Sirianni ... something with the culture is working right there. ...

"I think the culture thing is important. I think the culture coaches are coming back because the intangible effect of a coach that can really make you want to play for him, and I know this from experience, is somehow something. You thibk you're playing at 100 percent- you're a professional, you should be- there are coaches that can bring out that extra 10 percent."