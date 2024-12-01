Barmore laments ‘frustrating' missed call on Colts' game-winning play

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson exploited a hole in the New England Patriots' defense while plunging into the end zone for a game-winning 2-point conversion Sunday.

Was that hole created by a penalty that went uncalled?

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

That's what Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore believes. After New England's 25-24 loss at Gillette Stadium, Barmore suggested he was held by a Colts offensive lineman on Richardson's scoring run.

"Felt like I had good position," Barmore told reporters. "I felt like someone was holding my leg. (Colts offensive guard) Quenton Nelson is a good player and he came and got me, but I felt like somebody was holding my leg. Real frustrating."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Barmore may have a legitimate gripe: The end zone view of Richardson's score shows Barmore beating Colts right tackle Matt Goncalves with a swim move, but Goncalves appears to wrap his right arm around Barmore's waist as he falls to the turf, knocking Barmore off balance and allowing Nelson to push him to the turf.

Richardson then ran directly over Barmore for the score.

If not a hold, officials might acknowledge after the fact there’s a chop block penalty they missed here.



One offensive player (Matt Goncalves) engaged Christian Barmore below the waist. Another (Quentin Nelson) above the waist. pic.twitter.com/40laWHPfMx — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) December 1, 2024

In fairness, this was a bang-bang play that occurred on the interior of the line, which is a difficult call for officials to make at full speed. You could argue the Patriots shouldn't have been in this situation to begin with, either: They led 24-17 with just under six minutes to play but allowed Richardson and the Colts to orchestrate a 19-play, 80-yard drive that culminated in a 3-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce, setting up Richardson's game-winning run.

Still, a penalty easily could have been called in that situation, and it's another tough break for a New England team that falls to 3-10 on the season after Sunday's heartbreaking loss.

"It really just boils down to that 2-point conversion," Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux added. "I just knew (the Colts) were going to go for it because they’re fighting for the last spot in the playoffs. If we just get that stop we basically say, ‘F--- you’ to them. But obviously they punched it in."

The Patriots have a much-needed bye in Week 14 before returning to action in Week 15 with a road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.