New England Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
New England Patriots

Christian Barmore set to return to practice for Patriots: Report

This is great news for both Barmore and the Patriots.

By Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

When Jerod Mayo said Wednesday there was a chance the New England Patriots could get Christian Barmore back soon, he wasn't lying.

The veteran defensive tackle, who hasn't played this season after being diagnosed with blood clots in July, is "likely to practice" for the first time Thursday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

This is a great development for Barmore, who received his blood clot diagnosis during the first week of Patriots training camp and has been on the non-football illness list ever since. Barmore was one of New England's best defenders last season -- he racked up 64 tackles (13 for loss) and a career-high 8.5 sacks -- and his absence has been felt on a Patriots defense that's struggled defending the run in 2024.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

It seems unlikely that Barmore would play this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams given how long he's been sidelined, but just having back on the practice field should give the Patriots a boost.

"There is a chance that he would be able to practice this week or next week, so there is a chance that we'll get him back soon," Mayo said of Barmore on Wednesday.

The Patriots enter Sunday's game against the Rams at 3-7 after upsetting the Chicago Bears 19-3 last Sunday.

MORE PATRIOTS COVERAGE

Boston Sports Tonight 20 hours ago

Are Krafts overstepping by seeking help on Maye? Ted Johnson weighs in

Patriots Talk Podcast Nov 12

Why Drake Maye's demeanor reminds Brian Hoyer of Tom Brady

Phil Perry Nov 11

What we learned in Pats-Bears: Defensive wrinkle among coaching staff's wins

This article tagged under:

New England Patriots
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us