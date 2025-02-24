New England Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
Next Pats Podcast

Former All-Pro CB ‘can't wait' to see Christian Gonzalez's career unfold

"I love to watch him play."

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

There wasn't much to like about the New England Patriots' 2024 NFL season. The team struggled to a 4-13 record for the second straight campaign and hasn't made the playoffs since 2019 -- Tom Brady's last year with the franchise.

But there were a couple bright spots, and one of them was the play of second-year cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The 2023 first-round pick had an injury-plagued rookie season, but he bounced back in 2024 with 59 total tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups in 16 games.

Gonzalez performed at an elite level, and he received 32 AP All-Pro votes (four first-place votes), good enough to land him on the All-Pro second team.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

🔊 Next Pats Podcast: NFL Scouting Combine: Under the radar names to know | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

On the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's Next Pats Podcast, former All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson joined Phil Perry to discuss Gonzalez's career so far. Peterson is excited to see what's next for the Patriots' young star.

“He’s gonna be a very, very talented player," Peterson said. "He’s one of those guys that you could plug anywhere. He can be a safety, he can be a nickel, he can be your rover, you can put him in the box, you can blitz him.

"He’s kinda like that Kyle Hamilton-type player, to where he can really be your blanket to your entire defense. It's gonna be interesting to see how Mike Vrabel uses him. ..."

Peterson later added: "I love to watch him play. I love his competitive nature and I can’t wait to see how his career gonna unfold.”

More Patriots coverage

New England Patriots

NFL free agents 2025: Ranking the top 10 cornerbacks

Next Pats Podcast

Christian Gonzalez: ‘I ain't even scratched the surface' of potential

New England Patriots

Gonzalez admits Patriots ‘got a little more lax' under Mayo

Lots of current NFL players had plenty of praise for Gonzalez this season, too, including Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Eagles wideout A.J. Brown and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

On a defense that lacks playmakers, the Patriots will need a stellar third season from Gonzalez to be in the playoff mix in 2025. It also would be a good idea to get him some more help at cornerback, whether that's drafting one early or signing a veteran in free agency.

The Patriots haven't hit a lot of home runs in the draft over the last 10 years, but Gonzalez certainly qualifies. He is a superstar in the making.

Also in this episode:

  • Phil shares the big names -- and under-the-radar ones -- to keep an eye on at the Scouting Combine
  • Which names are currently getting buzz as free agency targets for the Patriots?
  • Connor Rogers joins to share his big picture takeaways from the Senior Bowl and what it means for the NFL draft

This article tagged under:

Next Pats PodcastNew England Patriots
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us